If you are on SSI, then you most likely depend on getting your benefits every month on a certain date. These are an important aspect of your monthly expenses and this is why any doubt concerning when you will be receiving them could be a source of stress. No one wants to miss a payment, and weekends and holidays can complicate an otherwise regular schedule.

But don’t worry—there’s a simple system in place. In this article, we will explain how the payment dates for weekends or holidays work, so that you know when to expect your SSI payments.

When Are SSI Payments Typically Issued?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are generally made on the first of each month. This is quite reasonable for most beneficiaries and should help in planning for monthly expenses. However, as we all know, the first of the month can sometimes fall on a weekend or a federal holiday. This is where things can get a bit complicated, and some people are left asking questions like, “Will I still receive my payment in time?”

Now, let’s get to the heart of the question: What if your SSI payment date is on a weekend then what? Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until the next Monday to get your answer. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has a procedure that eliminates the possibility of beneficiaries being denied services on the weekend or any other day of the week.

If your SSI payment date falls on a Saturday or Sunday, you will receive your payment on the preceding Friday. This way, you will be able to access your money before the weekend urge sets in. For example, if the first day of the month is a Saturday, you will receive your SSI payment on the last Friday of the preceding month. This one change can help prevent you from having to wait any longer than you already have to for your money.

Similarly, if your payment date is a federal holiday, the SSA will adjust your payment to the previous day, just as it does with weekends. Usually, you will get the payment one business day prior to the holiday. For instance, if your payment date is on a federal holiday like Independence Day, which is on July 4th, your payment will be deposited on the last working day before the holiday.

This system also makes it easier to avoid delays which may arise due to holidays since the payment is done at a specific date.

How to Plan for Payments on Weekends and Holidays

It is also important that you understand when the SSA makes payments during the weekend or holidays so as to make the necessary arrangements for your finances. Since getting a payment is usually earlier if it falls on a weekend or on a holiday, you can plan your finances in advance. For instance, if your payment is expected on a Saturday, you will receive it on Friday, which means you will have an extra day to attend to other needs such as bills, food shopping or any other needs that may arise.

This way, you will be able to plan for your payment and ensure that you have the money at the right time. It may also be useful to jot down these new dates on your calendar so that you do not get caught off guard.

It is always useful to monitor your SSI payments especially when they are affected by weekends or holidays. The Social Security Administration provides several methods to help you monitor and confirm when you will receive your payments. The easiest way is through the my Social Security account portal where one can check for the payment history, current payment status and future payment dates.

Also, you can call the SSA or go to your local SSA office if you require further information or help.