Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) offers crucial financial assistance to people who are not able to work because of a disabling condition. One of the critical factors for determining eligibility for SSDI is work history, specifically whether you’ve held a job in the past that is considered relevant under the program’s rules.

However, there are proposed changes to the SSDI work history rule that may ease the ability to qualify. The Social Security Administration (SSA) is considering shortening the time frame they use to assess past jobs, which would impact many applicants. Let’s take a closer look at what this change means and how it might affect SSDI eligibility.

Current work history rules for SSDI

The SSA reviews jobs applicants have held over the past 15 years (known as past relevant work or PRW) under the current SSDI framework. To qualify as “relevant,” the job must meet specific criteria: it must have been performed at substantial gainful activity (SGA) levels and the applicant must have worked in the position long enough to learn the required skills.

During the disability evaluation process, the SSA checks whether you are still capable of performing these jobs, given your current medical condition. If the SSA decides that you could perform some of the jobs that you’ve held previously, your SSDI claim may be denied. For many applicants, this is a major challenge, especially those who can no longer perform physically demanding tasks that make up the majority of their jobs.

Proposed changes to the work history rule

The SSA’s proposed rule change would significantly reduce the timeframe for evaluating past relevant work from 15 years to 5 years. This adjustment would impact how the SSA assesses your ability to return to previous employment.

Why does this matter? For many applicants, jobs held over a decade ago may not reflect their current abilities or job market realities. The nature of work changes, and so do people’s physical and mental capacities over time. By shortening the timeframe, the SSA would focus more on recent jobs that better reflect an applicant’s current situation.

This change would help older workers or workers who have not had a job because of disability recently. Say, for example, you were employed 14 years ago, but your disability has developed since that time, the SSA would no longer consider that job relevant under the new rule. It could also make it easier for applicants to qualify for SSDI.

Who benefits from this change?

The proposed rule would help mostly the ones who have been out of the workforce for years, those who used to perform physically demanding jobs and older workers. For example

Older applicants: As people age, their ability to perform physically demanding jobs diminishes. The current 15-year rule sometimes works against older workers, but a 5-year rule would give them a fairer evaluation based on more recent work history.

Applicants with progressive conditions: People with slowly progressive diseases, like multiple sclerosis (MS) or arthritis, often find that their conditions worsen over time. Jobs they held 10 or 15 years ago may be completely beyond their capabilities today. A shorter work history evaluation period would take these changes into account.

Recently disabled workers: Individuals who have become disabled in the last few years but haven’t worked recently due to their condition would also benefit. By limiting the review to the last 5 years, the SSA would focus on work history that is more relevant to their current health status.

For many SSDI applicants, the SSA’s proposal to shorten the evaluation period from 15 years to 5 years could make a huge difference. The rule is designed to provide a fairer system that better reflects current abilities and a changing workforce by focusing on more recent jobs.

