SSDI disability benefits will be distributed in mid and late September 2024. Following that, SSI payments for eligible citizens will be issued in October

SSDI payments will continue to be made on September 18, 2024. Eligible citizens, i.e., those with a disability and who have worked long enough to be approved by the Administration, Social Security Disability Insurance payments will arrive in approximately 2 days.

In addition, it is necessary to meet the criteria related to date of birth in order to receive payment on September 18, 2024. Therefore, only those beneficiaries born on a specific date will receive Social Security payments.

Requirement to get SSDI on September 18

SSDI

Eligible beneficiaries must be born between the 11th and 20th of any month. If you meet this essential condition, have a disability, and have obtained SSA approval, you will receive your payment on the 18th.

For those who receive SSDI but do not qualify for payment on the 18th and have not yet received their deposit in September, they will be able to get their payment on September 25.

Birthday remains the key criterion for determining whether you are eligible to receive the last SSDI payment in September. If you were born between the 21st and 31st, the September 25 payment will be the one you receive.

Planning for your future is critical when you depend on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments. It’s important to know that, on average, SSDI payments are worth $1,539.

That is the average SSDI check as of August 2024. Some eligible recipients may receive as much as $3,822, although this is unlikely, as many people have been unable to work for years due to their disability.

The remaining SSDI payments in 2024 will be issued by SSA on the following dates:

Sept. 18

September 25

October 3, 9, 16 and 23

November 1, 13, 20 and 27

December 3, 11, 18 and 24

The first payment of each month will be for beneficiaries who began receiving SSDI before May 1997. It is also possible to receive the 3rd payment if you receive Supplemental Security Income benefits. Wednesday payments are for those with birthdays between the 1st and 10th, 11th and 20th, and 21st and 31st, respectively.

What should I do if I think I am eligible for SSDI but have not received my payment?

If you need to check the status of your SSDI application or payment, contact the Social Security Administration (SSA). You can call 1-800-772-1213 or visit your local office. Have your Social Security number and the details of your application or appeal ready.

If you have recently been approved for SSDI benefits, remember that, by law, payments do not begin until you have been disabled for at least 5 full months. Generally, payments begin after the sixth month of disability. The SSA approval letter will indicate the date your payments begin.

If you have been denied SSDI and wish to appeal, you may do so online at www.ssa.gov/disability/appeal or call to request an appeal form (SSA-561). You have 60 days from the denial notice to file your appeal in writing.

While you are waiting for a decision or payment, you may qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) if your income and resources are limited. Contact SSA to see if you qualify for SSI.

Make sure the SSA has your current contact information and direct deposit details. If you change your address, notify them immediately of your new address. Also verify that the SSA has your correct bank account information for depositing your payments. You can update this information through your My Social Security online account.