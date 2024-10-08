If you’re passionate about the arts and looking for a creative and rewarding career opportunity, South Orange County Community College (SOCC) is currently seeking a full-time scenic designer. This position offers a competitive salary ranging from $6,410 to $9,066 per month, making it an attractive choice for those in the technical theater and entertainment industries.

Located at Saddleback College, the role involves designing and managing scenic elements for various performances, working closely with both faculty and students. In addition to the creative aspect of the job, you’ll play a crucial part in educating and mentoring the next generation of theater professionals.

Competitive salary and benefits

With a salary ranging from $6,410 to $9,066 per month, the scenic designer position at SOCC offers financial security alongside the opportunity to pursue a passion for theater. The salary reflects the level of responsibility involved in the job, which includes overseeing productions, managing student crews, and collaborating with faculty. This full-time role also comes with a range of benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans, and paid vacation, which further enhances the appeal of this opportunity.

Additionally, the potential for career growth within the SOCC system is strong. With hands-on experience in a variety of productions and the chance to work closely with a diverse group of students and professionals, the position provides ample opportunities to build your portfolio and expand your network in the theater community.

Qualifications and skills required

To be considered for the scenic designer position at socc, applicants must meet certain educational and experience requirements. These include:

A bachelor’s degree in technical theater, theatrical design, or a related field

A minimum of four years of experience in technical theater or entertainment production, including one year in a supervisory or leadership role

Proficiency in theater construction techniques, such as welding and metalworking

Familiarity with theater technology, including rigging, lighting, and sound systems

Strong organizational and communication skills, with the ability to work with diverse student groups

In addition to these qualifications, the ability to work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends, is essential, as performances often require extra time outside of regular business hours.

How to apply for the scenic designer position

If you’re ready to apply for this exciting opportunity at socc, the application process is straightforward but requires attention to detail. Here’s how to ensure your application is completed successfully:

Prepare your application documents: Before you start the online application, gather all relevant information and documents. This includes your resume, cover letter, and any portfolio materials that showcase your design and technical theater experience.

Complete the online application: Visit the South Orange County Community College District’s official website and navigate to the employment section. You’ll find the job listing for the scenic designer position, where you can fill out the online application form. Be sure to complete all sections and fields, as incomplete applications may not be considered.

Attach required documents: In addition to your resume and cover letter, you’ll need to attach at least three professional references. These should include individuals who can speak to your skills and experience in scenic design or technical theater, such as former supervisors or colleagues. You may also need to submit your design portfolio, which showcases your past work in scenic design.

Submit your application: Once all the necessary documents are attached, review your application to ensure accuracy, and then submit it before the specified deadline. Pay attention to whether the job has a close date or an initial screening date to prioritize timely submission.

After your application is submitted, you may be contacted for an interview, either in-person or virtually. During the interview process, you may be asked to present your portfolio and discuss your experience in scenic design and technical theater. Be prepared to demonstrate both your creative abilities and your technical skills, as well as how you collaborate with teams in a fast-paced production environment.

