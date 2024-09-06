Find out if you are eligible for the next large payment from the Social Security Administration that will be issued in a few days in the United States

Seniors who manage to qualify for a monthly payment of up to $4,873 will get a new check or direct income from Social Security very soon. In order to do so, these United States citizens will have to meet several requirements.

It should be noted that there are 2 groups of beneficiaries who will not get Social Security this time. This is because they are simultaneously dependent on SSI and began collecting retirement benefits before May 1997.

The Social Security check for seniors on September 11

These retirees born after the 20th will not get Social Security payments this week

September 11 is just around the corner and thousands of seniors are expecting their next payment. In order to receive this huge payment of up to $4,873, you must have:

Worked in jobs covered by SSA

Paid enough payroll taxes to SSA in those jobs

Worked for at least 35 years although you may need more

although you may need more Earned the taxable maximum (contribution benefit base) for the same number of years as stated in the previous requirement

Applied for Social Security at the age of 70

Got approval and remain eligible, that is, not breaking any SSA rule

Even if these are the requirements to get $4,873, you also need to comply with the conditions to qualify for the September 11 payment. Thus, you must have been born from the 1st to the 10 from January to December.

These people will not be entitled to Social Security on September 11

Those retirees who qualify for Social Security may not be eligible for the payment on the 11th. This means they may have to wait for another monthly payment on September 18.

September 18 will be your payday if you were born from 11-20 and you did not receive Social Security on September 3. The last payment will take place on September 25. To get money from the Administration on September 25 you must have been born from the 21st to the 31st.

It does not really matter the month or year. As for the amounts, any of the 3 remaining payments can receive $1,919 on average. Those who meet all the conditions can get huge checks of up to $4,873 on the 18th and 25th.

Revision of Social Security Benefits Effective September 11

Effective September 11, the maximum Social Security benefit amounts will range from $2,710 to $4,873. For pensioners who applied at full retirement age, the maximum payment will be $3,822. Those who applied at age 62 will be able to get up to $2,710, while those who applied at age 70 will be able to reach a maximum amount of $4,873.

However, it is important to note that it is unlikely that many beneficiaries will get these maximum amounts. To reach these levels, applicants must have worked for 35 years, earned base pay throughout that time, and held jobs that paid sufficient taxes to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Most retirees will get less than these maximums. According to a recent Social Security report, the average retirement payment is $1,919. For those whose income is considerably below the median, it may be more beneficial to apply for Supplemental Security Income (SSI). This federal program will begin issuing payments of up to $943 beginning October 1, 2024.

