The Social Security Administration (SSA) is preparing to make the final installment of Social Security Program payments for September. Each month, SSA distributes millions of payments to beneficiaries of its programs, which include both retired workers and individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

To ensure an organized distribution, SSA schedules payments according to the beneficiary’s date of birth. Those born between the 1st and 10th are paid on the second Wednesday of the month; those born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday; and those born between the 21st and 31st are paid on the last Wednesday of the month.

It is important to note that workers who retired before May 1997, as well as SSI beneficiaries, are not subject to this distribution scheme, since their payments are issued at the beginning of the month, regardless of their date of birth.

How much money is my Social Security payment?

The amount of payments varies among beneficiaries, although the SSA provides official estimates that allow individuals to plan for retirement and get a rough idea of the payments they will receive.

In 2024, the average monthly payment for a retiree is $1,907, while for retired couples filing jointly, the average amounts to $3,303 per month. Meanwhile, SSI recipients receive an average monthly payment of $943 for individuals and $1,415 for couples.

Each year, Social Security payments are adjusted by the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), a measure designed to keep benefits in line with inflation and avoid loss of purchasing power in times of high inflation. In 2024, the COLA increased payments by 3.2%, and the adjustment for 2025 will be released in October.

Who will receive $1,900 from Social Security on September 22?

According to the SSA’s official distribution calendar and estimation table, this Wednesday, September 25, retirees born between the 21st and 31st of the month will receive an average payment of $1,900, thus finalizing the delivery of payments for the month of September.

With the last payment of September, the SSA is preparing for the distribution of new monthly checks. The following is the distribution of payments for the upcoming month of October, according to the Administration’s calendar.

Tuesday, October 1: SSI Beneficiaries

Thursday, October 3: Beneficiaries who began receiving payments before May 1997.

Wednesday, October 9: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and the 10th

Wednesday, 16: Beneficiaries with dates of birth between 11 and 20

Wednesday, 23: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between 21 and 31

In the coming months, Social Security payments will be affected due to weekends, as the first payday will fall on a weekend. In these cases, payments are usually sent several days in advance.

A double Social Security payment will be sent in these months

According to SSA’s payment schedule, SSI benefits are sent on the first day of each month. However, if the first day is a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, payments are sent out earlier on the first preceding business day. This results in two payments in one month. This happened in May and August, and will happen in November and December.

The first SSI payment for the month is mailed on November 1. On the other hand, because December 1 is a Sunday, the mailing of that month’s SSI payment is advanced to Friday, November 29.

The first SSI payment for the month is mailed on December 1. On the other hand, because January 1, 2025 is a holiday, the mailing of that month’s SSI payment is advanced to Tuesday, December 31.