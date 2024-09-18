The second to last payment from the U.S. Social Security Administration for the month of September is about to be issued. U.S. citizens who are waiting for their check will be able to collect it in the next few days, as long as they meet the requirements. Not all Group 3 retirees will be able to receive this payment immediately, so it is important to be attentive to the established criteria.

Those beneficiaries who have already received all the payments corresponding to September are those who have activated the Direct Deposit, the fastest method of collection. Thanks to this system, some citizens receive their checks earlier than others.

In any case, citizens who receive a check from the Social Security Administration will receive their benefit no later than the last week of September.

Who gets the Social Security check in September 18th?

It is likely that only a specific group will receive a check from the Social Security Administration in the next few days. Although all Americans will have received their September retirement payment by the end of the week, some will get it earlier than others. It is worth remembering that the September 18 check is larger than last year’s check because it includes the 2024 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

To receive this retirement check, it is necessary to meet two important requirements:

Have begun receiving the benefit after May 1997.

Be between the 11th and 20th of any month.

If these requirements are met, the penultimate September payment will be deposited in our checking account. However, this does not guarantee that we will receive it at the same time as others, as some beneficiaries have received it earlier. The maximum payment of this benefit will be $4,873 for age-based retirees.

What to do if your Social Security check is late?

If your retirement check does not arrive on time, the first thing to do is to claim the payment as soon as possible. However, before contacting the Social Security Administration (SSA), it is advisable to talk to your bank, as they may be holding the money for various reasons.

If the bank cannot resolve the hold, then you should contact the SSA. This should be the last step, but any SSA worker will be able to assist you in resolving your problem with late retirement payments.

Also, it is important to remember that the type of benefit does not change whether we receive the check on a specific date or not. Disability payments as well as any other type of benefit will arrive if we meet the established requirements.

What was the COLA increase in 2024?

Each month, the SSA issues millions of payments to beneficiaries in its program, including retired workers and people with disabilities who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

The amount of payments is determined by several factors. For example, for retired workers, the SSA considers years worked, taxes paid to Social Security during that period, and the beneficiary’s retirement age, to name a few . While each amount is different, the Administration has estimates that give recipients a broader picture when anticipating their payments.

That said, the average payment for retired workers is $1,907 for individuals and $3,303 for couples filing jointly. SSI recipients get an average payment of $943 per month for individuals and $1,415 per month for couples. The amounts are adjusted annually to avoid purchasing losses for beneficiaries when inflation is high. This arrangement is known as the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). The COLA increase in 2024 was 3.2%.







