Many families in the country are finding it difficult to feed their families and meet their basic needs. If you’re in a tight financial spot, SNAP Food Stamps can be a lifesaver as it helps you buy the food you need at a lower cost. SNAP gives food assistance to eligible families on a monthly basis and if you are among the qualified individuals you may be given up to $973 per month for a family of four.

But who exactly is eligible, and how can you tell that you qualify? In this article, we’ll explain what you need to know about SNAP. We will talk about the eligibility requirements for income and assets, as well as the application process.

Who can get up to $973 in SNAP Food Stamps benefits?

A family of four is eligible to get up to $973 per month but there are certain requirements. The conditions include the level of income, the size of the household, and the amount of assets owned. Now, let us explain these so you will be aware of the things expected from you.

Income requirements

In order to receive SNAP benefits, your household income cannot exceed a certain amount. These limits are set according to the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). Here’s a closer look at the income requirements for a family of four:

Gross monthly income: The gross income of your household for the entire year should not go beyond 130% of the FPL. For a family of four, it means that your gross monthly income should not exceed $3,680 or an annual income of $44,157. This total may consist of wages, Social Security, unemployment compensation, and other income.

Net monthly income: Other eligible expenses include rents, child care, and medical expenses, among others; therefore, the remaining income should not exceed 100% of the FPL. According to the guidelines, for a family of four, the net income per year should not exceed $33,890.

However, if your household includes a person of 60 years or older, or a disabled person, then the rules are somewhat different and you may qualify even in case your income is slightly higher.

Asset requirements

In addition to income limits, there are asset requirements to qualify for SNAP

Household assets: Your family’s total assets should be below $2,750 Assets, this includes cash in hand or in the bank, shares, bonds or any other form of investment. However, there are some assets that are not considered such as your home, retirement savings, and some types of vehicles.

Higher asset limits for households with elderly or disabled members: If your household has an elder or a disabled person, then the asset limit is $4,250.

Assets are also part of the eligibility process, so be sure to include all of it to prevent any shocks.

How to apply for SNAP benefits

If you believe that you are eligible for SNAP, the next thing is to apply for it. Here’s how to do it:

Locate your state’s SNAP office: SNAP is a federal program with state administration. You can locate your nearby SNAP office by checking the USDA’s website or by making a call to the organization.

Fill out the application: The application can be done online, by mailing or by visiting the office. Either way, you should be prepared to give information about your earnings, property and the expenses of your household.

Submit supporting documents: You will need to submit proof of income (pay stubs, tax returns), proof of identity (ID card, driver’s license) and proof of residency (utility bills, lease agreements). These are used to confirm your eligibility among other things.

Attend an interview: Once you submit your application, you will be required to take an interview. This can sometimes be done over the phone or in person. It’s an excellent chance to discuss any aspect of the application.

Wait for a decision: As soon as you are done with the application process, it may take up to 30 days for the organization to make its decision. If you are approved you will get an EBT card which you will use to purchase your benefits. Know more about EBT card here.

The SNAP program is a great help for families in need of food assistance. Knowing the income and asset limits will help you know if you are eligible to receive benefits. It is important to note that even if you meet these requirements, you still have to apply and submit the requirements properly. If you’re in need of assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out and apply for the help you deserve.