Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) this month: get up to $1,751 for food purchases
The SNAP program is one of the U.S. government’s major initiatives to assist low-income families in purchasing healthy foods. Overseen nationally by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in Texas it is tailored to local needs and administered by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
This program is designed to support the neediest families by providing them with monthly access to food staples. Recipients get assistance through the Lone Star card, which operates similarly to a debit or credit card, allowing them to purchase essential food items such as fruits, vegetables, meats and dairy products at authorized retailers. However, there are restrictions: SNAP funds cannot be used to purchase non-essential items such as tobacco or alcohol.
These people can apply for a SNAP benefit in Texas
SNAP benefits are targeted primarily to households with limited incomes, as well as to people who are unemployed or facing economic hardship. However, not all applications are automatically approved, as the program sets specific criteria to ensure that the help reaches those who truly need it. For example, a single person may be eligible if his or her monthly income does not exceed $2,005.
For larger families, the limit is higher: a family of five can have a monthly income of up to $4,832 and still qualify for SNAP. For each additional household member, the income threshold increases by $707, allowing the help to be adjusted according to family size.
How much money can you receive through SNAP?
The amount a family gets through SNAP depends on both the size of the household and its financial situation. For example, a person living alone can get up to $291 per month, while a family of five could get up to $1,115 per month. For larger families, such as those with eight members, the benefit can reach $1,751, with an increase of $219 for each additional person.
These funds are deposited monthly onto the Lone Star card, which allows families to purchase food at supermarkets and authorized stores throughout Texas. SNAP is a key resource to ensure that families can access quality food and maintain a balanced diet.
Payment schedule for SNAP in September
In Texas, SNAP recipients receive their payments based on their Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number. This number determines the day their funds are loaded onto their Lone Star Card. Below is the payment schedule for September 2024:
- EDG 00-03: Sunday, September 1
- EDG 04-06: Monday, September 2
- EDG 07-10: Tuesday, September 3
- EDG 11-13: Wednesday, September 4
- EDG 14-17: Thursday, September 5
- EDG 18-20: Friday, September 6
- EDG 21-24: Saturday, September 7
- EDG 25-27: Sunday, September 8
- EDG 28-31: Monday, September 9
- EDG 32-34: Tuesday, September 10
- EDG 35-38: Wednesday, September 11
- EDG 39-41: Thursday, September 12
- EDG 42-45: Friday, September 13
- EDG 46-49: Saturday, September 14
- EDG 50-53: Sunday, September 15
- EDG 54-57: Monday, September 16
- EDG 58-60: Tuesday, September 17
- EDG 61-64: Wednesday, September 18
- EDG 65-67: Thursday, September 19
- EDG 68-71: Friday, September 20
- EDG 72-74: Saturday, September 21
- EDG 75-78: Sunday, September 22
- EDG 79-81: Monday, September 23
- EDG 82-85: Tuesday, September 24
- EDG 86-88: Wednesday, September 25
- EDG 89-92: Thursday, September 26
- EDG 93-95: Friday, September 27
- EDG 96-99: Saturday, September 28
If you are a SNAP recipient in Texas, you can use the last two digits of your EDG number to find out exactly when your funds will be available on your Lone Star Card.
What can be purchased with SNAP benefits?
SNAP benefits are designed to help families purchase nutritious foods that are essential to a balanced diet. Allowable items include fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products, breads, cereals and other staples.
However, there are restrictions on what can be purchased with SNAP funds. Benefits may not be used to purchase prepared or hot foods, non-food items such as cleaning supplies, alcohol, tobacco, vitamins or supplements. It is critical to keep these limitations in mind when making purchases with the Lone Star card.