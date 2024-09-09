Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) this month: get up to $1,751 for food purchases

The SNAP program is one of the U.S. government’s major initiatives to assist low-income families in purchasing healthy foods. Overseen nationally by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in Texas it is tailored to local needs and administered by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

This program is designed to support the neediest families by providing them with monthly access to food staples. Recipients get assistance through the Lone Star card, which operates similarly to a debit or credit card, allowing them to purchase essential food items such as fruits, vegetables, meats and dairy products at authorized retailers. However, there are restrictions: SNAP funds cannot be used to purchase non-essential items such as tobacco or alcohol.

These people can apply for a SNAP benefit in Texas

This is the annual SNAP increase for payments in the United States

SNAP benefits are targeted primarily to households with limited incomes, as well as to people who are unemployed or facing economic hardship. However, not all applications are automatically approved, as the program sets specific criteria to ensure that the help reaches those who truly need it. For example, a single person may be eligible if his or her monthly income does not exceed $2,005.

For larger families, the limit is higher: a family of five can have a monthly income of up to $4,832 and still qualify for SNAP. For each additional household member, the income threshold increases by $707, allowing the help to be adjusted according to family size.

How much money can you receive through SNAP?

The amount a family gets through SNAP depends on both the size of the household and its financial situation. For example, a person living alone can get up to $291 per month, while a family of five could get up to $1,115 per month. For larger families, such as those with eight members, the benefit can reach $1,751, with an increase of $219 for each additional person.

These funds are deposited monthly onto the Lone Star card, which allows families to purchase food at supermarkets and authorized stores throughout Texas. SNAP is a key resource to ensure that families can access quality food and maintain a balanced diet.

Payment schedule for SNAP in September

SNAP Checks

In Texas, SNAP recipients receive their payments based on their Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number. This number determines the day their funds are loaded onto their Lone Star Card. Below is the payment schedule for September 2024:

EDG 00-03: Sunday, September 1

EDG 04-06: Monday, September 2

EDG 07-10: Tuesday, September 3

EDG 11-13: Wednesday, September 4

EDG 14-17: Thursday, September 5

EDG 18-20: Friday, September 6

EDG 21-24: Saturday, September 7

EDG 25-27: Sunday, September 8

EDG 28-31: Monday, September 9

EDG 32-34: Tuesday, September 10

EDG 35-38: Wednesday, September 11

EDG 39-41: Thursday, September 12

EDG 42-45: Friday, September 13

EDG 46-49: Saturday, September 14

EDG 50-53: Sunday, September 15

EDG 54-57: Monday, September 16

EDG 58-60: Tuesday, September 17

EDG 61-64: Wednesday, September 18

EDG 65-67: Thursday, September 19

EDG 68-71: Friday, September 20

EDG 72-74: Saturday, September 21

EDG 75-78: Sunday, September 22

EDG 79-81: Monday, September 23

EDG 82-85: Tuesday, September 24

EDG 86-88: Wednesday, September 25

EDG 89-92: Thursday, September 26

EDG 93-95: Friday, September 27

EDG 96-99: Saturday, September 28

If you are a SNAP recipient in Texas, you can use the last two digits of your EDG number to find out exactly when your funds will be available on your Lone Star Card.

What can be purchased with SNAP benefits?

SNAP benefits are designed to help families purchase nutritious foods that are essential to a balanced diet. Allowable items include fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products, breads, cereals and other staples.

However, there are restrictions on what can be purchased with SNAP funds. Benefits may not be used to purchase prepared or hot foods, non-food items such as cleaning supplies, alcohol, tobacco, vitamins or supplements. It is critical to keep these limitations in mind when making purchases with the Lone Star card.