There is a common fear among SNAP recipients that if they do not use the funds available on their EBT card, they could lose their benefits. However, this is a myth.

Contrary to what many people think, SNAP benefits do not expire at the end of each month and can accumulate, allowing users to have a larger balance available for future purchases. In fact, many families choose to save these benefits in order to make larger purchases when needed.

However, if the funds on the card are not used for an extended period of time or the balance accumulates to an unusually high amount, cardholders may receive a call from the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA). This call is not intended to eliminate benefits, but to verify if the user needs help using their card or if they are having any problems with their card.

It is important to note that the EBT card remains functional even if the account is suspended or closed, as long as there is an available balance. Also, if retroactive payments are received, there is no need to spend them immediately, as the funds will remain available for use at any time.

When can SNAP benefits be lost?

SNAP Checks

You do not have to use the EBT card every month, but you should use it from time to time to make sure you keep your SNAP benefits.

DTA can remove benefits from your account if you do not record any account activity for 274 consecutive days, which is nine months.

You should also consider that DTA must send you a warning letter about the suspension of funds 30 days before they take any action to remove the benefits. When the benefits are eliminated, the benefit balance will also be eliminated and cannot be reclaimed, so it is important to use the funds on a regular basis.

How to exchange your EBT for the new secure card?

The California government has made an additional effort to update its electronic benefits transfer (EBT) cards, through which it disperses cash for food assistance to its low-income residents. However, the process has been delayed until early next year.

Originally the dispersal of the new cards was scheduled for this summer. These new cards, equipped with security-enhancing microchips, are intended to curb a major fraud problem that has resulted in more than $15 million a month that was supposed to help vulnerable families.

According to the California Department of Social Services, the delay is due to the complexity of implementing the necessary technology.

The updated cards will make California the first state to offer EBT users the same fraud protection that credit and debit cardholders have had since 2015.

Current EBT cards only have magnetic stripes, which thieves can easily exploit through data cloning devices at ATMs, payment terminals and gas stations. These devices steal users’ card data, allowing criminals to empty accounts.

This technique has caused low-income residents to struggle, often waiting days or weeks to receive their stolen benefits, leaving some families unable to cover basic expenses or struggling to afford food.

The problem has been particularly acute in California because of the state’s large population and its social safety net programs.

In Los Angeles County alone, thousands of families are affected by theft each month. In total, over the past three years, more than $240 million in cash assistance and nearly $120 million in food benefits have been reported stolen from residents.

The state has been working to implement new EBT cards withmicrochips to improve security, but the delay has prolonged the current theft crisis.

Grocery stores and other retailers are upgrading their systems to accept these new cards, with implementation expected to begin in January. The California Merchants Association and other advocates are preparing for the change, while the state works to finalize the changes.

What to do if your card is stolen?

For residents who lose their EBT cards, it is still critical to report the problem immediately by calling customer service at (877) 328-9677.

If the loss is not reported in a timely manner, benefits may be stolen and not reimbursed. Similarly, if a card is damaged, residents should request a replacement as soon as possible to avoid interruptions in access to their benefits.