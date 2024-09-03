Social Security beneficiaries prepare to get their support from SSA

With the arrival of September, the United States Social Security Administration (SSA) has set payment dates for beneficiaries of its various support programs. This update covers those enrolled in Social Security programs, including Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Disability Insurance (SSDI), as well as retirees and survivors.

SSI recipients, in particular, will get amounts that vary based on several individual factors. These factors include the number of years worked, taxes paid, bonuses, and other elements that influence the calculation of benefits. SSA adjusts payments accordingly to ensure that the support provided is appropriate to each beneficiary’s needs.

For its part, payments for SSDI beneficiaries and retirement and survivor programs are also adjusted based on similar criteria, reflecting work history and contributions made during working life. SSA is committed to ensuring that these payments are made on time and in the correct amounts, providing financial stability to those who depend on these programs for their daily sustenance.

Social Security Administration’s September Payment Schedule

Tuesday, September 3: Payment to people who filed for retirement before May 1997.

Payment to people who filed for retirement before May 1997. Wednesday, September 11: Payment to retirees retired after May 1997 and born between the 1st and 10th of any month. There will also be payment for SSDI beneficiaries and survivors.

Payment to retirees retired after May 1997 and born between the 1st and 10th of any month. There will also be payment for SSDI beneficiaries and survivors. Wednesday, September 19: Payment to SSDI beneficiaries, survivors and retirees after May 1997 and born between the 11th and 20th of any month.

Payment to SSDI beneficiaries, survivors and retirees after May 1997 and born between the 11th and 20th of any month. Wednesday, September 25: Payment to SSDI beneficiaries, survivors and retirees after May 1997 and born between the 21st and 31st of any month.

The payments made by the SSA vary from person to person and depending on their retirement conditions or current status; however, there is an average of what they may get.

Average Social Security payments in the United States

Payment for SSA beneficiaries:

Average payment for retirees: $1,907

Average payment for retirees at age 62: 2,710 dollars

Average payment for retirees who retired at age 67: 3,822 dollars.

Average payment for retirees up to age 70: 4,873 dollars.

Payments for SSI beneficiaries:

Average payment per individual: $943

Average payment per couple: $1,415

Payment for essential individuals: $473

Payment for SSDI beneficiaries:

Average check: $1,537

Maximum payment for 2024: 3,822 dollars

Payment for persons with blindness: $2,590

Trial Work Period: $1,110

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2025 will be determined once the Consumer Price Index data for the months of July, August and September are collected and analyzed. The official announcement of the COLA will be made in October of this year, based on this crucial data.

Based on last year’s timing, the adjustment is likely to be unveiled on October 10, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases its Consumer Price Index report. This report will provide the final data needed to calculate the adjustment.

The new COLA for 2025 will be reflected for the first time in Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments beginning in January 2025, providing beneficiaries with a cost-of-living adjustment to their benefits.

COLA Predictions for 2025

According to the most recent estimate by The Senior Citizens League, a leading nonpartisan organization representing seniors, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security in 2025 could reach 2.57%.

This projection is based on July Consumer Price Index data, although it is expected that August and September data may adjust this figure before the official announcement.