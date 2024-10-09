For those relying on Social Security, understanding the upcoming changes is crucial for financial planning. With October coming in, Social Security has rolled out three big changes that will affect recipients and benefits. If you are on Social Security, or preparing for retirement, you need to know how these changes could impact you. This article explains these updates simply, so you can plan ahead.

The 3 key changes in Social Security for October

While the changes aren’t frequent, the Social Security Administration (SSA) does make periodic adjustments to how benefits are managed, and that affects millions of Americans. Three major updates have been announced coming in October. These changes are about the cost of living adjustment (COLA), eligibility for benefits, and updating income thresholds for retirement. Knowing these changes can help beneficiaries keep most of their earnings, and navigate the system more effectively.

Cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is the first noticeable change. Social Security COLA claims are important because they adjust Social Security benefits with inflation so recipients can keep pace with the rising costs of goods and services. The SSA will review inflation data each year to determine if an adjustment is needed.

For October, a new COLA is expected, reflecting the current economic landscape. While the exact percentage increase depends on inflation data, recipients should prepare for a potential boost in their benefits. This change helps guarantee that retired workers, disabled individuals and survivors get payments that maintain the ability to purchase things even as prices rise.

Changes to benefit eligibility criteria

An additional important update changes the criteria under which people are eligible to receive benefits. Qualifying for Social Security can get complicated, and there are quite a few factors that can determine what type of Social Security support you qualify for. First starting in October, the SSA has eased up some of its eligibility criteria for disability benefits. The goal is to make the path easier, especially for those who may have struggled in applying previously.

These changes can make it easier for people to qualify for disability benefits. It will increase the number of people who might need financial assistance. Has your application been denied in the past? Verify if new criteria would let you qualify.

The final change concerns the retirement income threshold, which refers to the amount of money retirees can earn while still receiving their full Social Security benefits. For those who retire before reaching full retirement age, there is a cap on how much income they can earn before their benefits are reduced.

This threshold for retirees is being adjusted in October, and now they can earn more without affecting their benefits. This change offers more flexibility for those who want to work part-time or have supplemental income during retirement. This gives people the opportunity to earn money while still receiving their full Social Security benefits. This can be beneficial for taking care of any unexpected expenses.

How these changes impact social security recipients

While these three changes may seem small, they can really affect those who depend on Social Security. COLA provides much-needed relief to those suffering from higher living costs. With the eligibility updates, it will be easier for people who need financial assistance to be able to receive it without extra hurdles. Lastly, using a higher income threshold allows retired individuals to supplement their income without taking a hit on their benefits.

If you are getting Social Security benefits now or will be receiving soon, you need to know how these changes could affect your finances. The COLA adjustment will happen automatically, but those impacted by the eligibility criteria or income threshold changes may need to review their plans and adjust accordingly.

