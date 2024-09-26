Are you an experienced content professional looking for a high-paying role in the tech industry? If so, Notion might have the perfect opportunity for you. The company is currently seeking a skilled Content Manager, with a salary that could go up to $220,000 per year, plus a range of impressive benefits.

Responsibilities of the content manager

The Content Manager will take on a variety of tasks to ensure Notion’s voice is consistent, engaging, and effective across all content formats. Here’s what you can expect to do in this role:

Content creation: Write and edit high-quality content, including blog posts, thought leadership articles, newsletters, case studies, and other marketing materials. You’ll be the go-to person for all things related to content.



Use data-driven insights to refine and improve content strategy. You’ll monitor analytics and use the findings to enhance engagement and reach. Brand storytelling: Help craft Notion’s brand story, making sure it resonates with different audiences and showcases the company’s mission and values.

Qualifications needed for the role

To excel as a Content Manager at Notion, you’ll need a blend of experience, skills, and creativity. Here are the qualifications and skills the company is looking for:

Must-haves:

7+ years of experience: You should have a solid background in editorial or content marketing, ideally within the tech industry.



Experience working with cross-functional teams to create cohesive content strategies. Technical skills: Familiarity with content management systems (CMS) and analytics tools is a plus.

Nice-to-haves:

Management experience: Prior experience managing a content team or editorial operation, particularly in the tech sector.



Knowledge of crafting content for diverse, international audiences. Interest in productivity tools: Familiarity with Notion as a productivity tool is a bonus.

Notion values diverse experiences, so even if you don’t meet every qualification listed, they encourage you to apply if you believe you can contribute to their team.

Salary and benefits

Notion offers an attractive salary range of $160,000 to $220,000 for this Content Manager role. The exact amount depends on factors like your experience, expertise, and the complexity of the role. But that’s not all—Notion provides an array of full amenities and benefits that make this opportunity even more enticing:

Comprehensive health coverage: Immediate medical, dental, and prescription drug coverage for you and your family.



If you want to further your education, Notion offers tuition assistance to help you develop new skills. Equity and bonuses: As an established company, Notion provides opportunities for equity and bonuses, allowing you to share in the company’s growth and success.

How to apply

Applying for the Content Manager role at Notion is simple. Here’s how:

Visit the Wellfound page: Head over to the Wellfound page and search for the “Content Manager” position.

Click “Apply”: Select the job listing and click the “Apply” button.

Provide your details: Enter your email or mobile number, and follow the prompts to complete your application.

Upload your resume and portfolio: Make sure your resume highlights your relevant experience, and include a portfolio showcasing your writing and editing skills.

Submit: Once you’ve filled out all the necessary information, submit your application.

If you’re an experienced content professional with a passion for storytelling and brand building, this Content Manager position at Notion offers an incredible opportunity.

