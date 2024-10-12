Nike, a global leader in sports and lifestyle apparel, is searching for a project manager to join its vibrant team. With a salary that could reach up to $139,200 annually, this role is an incredible opportunity for someone with experience in marketing or creative studio environments.

If you thrive in dynamic, fast-paced settings and have the skills to manage multiple projects while maintaining collaboration, Nike’s latest project manager position might just be what you’ve been waiting for.

What you will work on?

As a project manager at Nike, your responsibilities will range from gathering project requirements to ensuring the timely delivery of creative outputs. Whether it’s planning out a seasonal marketing campaign or improving processes within the photography studio, you’ll need to stay on top of deadlines and budgets. Some of the key tasks include managing schedules, tracking project progress, and making sure all stakeholders are aligned.

You’ll be the one who connects the dots between teams, ensuring that no aspect of the project gets overlooked. In short, you’ll be the glue that holds complex marketing and creative projects together, ensuring they run smoothly from start to finish.

Who Nike is looking for?

Nike is searching for a project manager who can handle the challenges of working in an ambiguous, fast-paced environment. You’ll need strong communication skills to work with various teams across the company, and the ability to manage multiple projects at once.

Nike values flexibility and the capacity to thrive even when things aren’t going smoothly. Whether you’re dealing with tight deadlines, limited resources, or conflicting priorities, you should be confident in your decision-making abilities and have the skills to navigate these challenges effectively.

Salary and benefits

One of the standout aspects of this job is the salary. The project manager position at Nike offers a base salary range from $62,200 to $139,200, depending on location, qualifications, and experience. It’s worth noting that Nike offers competitive benefits on top of the salary, including opportunities for professional development, a casual and inclusive work environment, and a company culture that values diversity and innovation.

The chance to grow within a globally recognized brand like Nike is a rare and exciting prospect, making this a highly attractive opportunity for qualified candidates.

How to apply?

To apply for the Nike Project Manager position, follow these steps to ensure a smooth application process:

Visit the official Nike jobs portal: Open your web browser and go to Nike Careers.

Search for the Project Manager position: Use the search bar on the site to enter the term “Project Manager.” You can also filter results by location, such as “Los Angeles,” to narrow down the search for the role you want.

Check the job requirements: Once you find the Project Manager role that matches your qualifications, click on the job title. Carefully read through the job description and the qualifications needed to ensure you meet the criteria.

Click on “Apply”: After reviewing the job details, locate the “Apply” button in the top-right corner of the page.

Sign in or create a Nike Careers account: If you already have an account with Nike Careers, sign in using your credentials. If you don’t, you’ll need to create a new account by providing basic information like your email and a password.

Submit personal and professional information: After signing in, you’ll be asked to provide your personal details, including contact information, work experience, and education.

Attach your updated CV: Be sure to upload your most recent and relevant CV, highlighting your project management experience, especially in marketing or creative environments.

Submit your application: Once you’ve filled out all the necessary fields and attached your CV, double-check your information for accuracy. Then, click on the Submit Application button to complete the process.

After submitting, you’ll receive a confirmation email acknowledging your application. Keep an eye on your inbox for further instructions or updates from Nike’s hiring team. This project manager job could be life-changing for you. Best of luck!

