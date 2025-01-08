Telecommuting has become a major trend in companies around the world in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a way of working that allows you to work from the comfort of your home, without the need to commute to the company’s offices. And while this way of working suits employees, the government and many companies have begun to mandate a return to the workplace by 2025.

In 2025, some very bad news for avid remote work advocates surfaced. Telecommunications giant AT&T has joined other major telecommuting watchdogs, such as Amazon, in returning to the old way of working as of this month. These companies are not backing down despite resistance from their workers. Even President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to fire state employees who do not return to the office under his administration.

This is news that could be detrimental to many workers, who were saving public transportation costs and time by working from home. For this reason, today we will make a list of companies that still maintain remote work in 2025. You will also be able to analyze the options and send your CV so that you don’t stop working from home.

15 companies that maintain remote work in 2025

First of all, it should be noted that not all large companies will eliminate the remote mode. However, the fact that Amazon and AT&T are adopting this decision could cause many others to do so. Fortunately, there are smaller organizations that are more likely to adopt fully flexible work policies. This is confirmed by the latest Flex Index report. Based on this, we’ll list 15 companies that are currently hiring for hybrid or fully remote jobs:

KAPA.ai

AI Count

FELLA Health

Mixed Rank

Preliminary

Go links

AI Sepal

Gordian Software

Bomb.co

Yahoo

Airbnb

UnitedHealth Group

Humana

Cohn Reznick

The first 10 companies on this long list are listed on the remote job site Y Combinator and have recently posted job openings. So, you won’t have to wait to send in your resume and try your luck at any of these companies. However, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Items to take into account to access remote work

Adopt your resume to remote jobs: always make sure to highlight any work-from-home experience you have had in your professional life. Also, provide examples of how you collaborated with your team while spanning multiple time zones and continents. Focus on demonstrating your communication and teamwork skills. You should also discuss your skills and techniques regarding virtual collaboration and project management tools.

to remote jobs: always make sure to highlight any work-from-home experience you have had in your professional life. Also, provide examples of how you collaborated with your team while spanning multiple time zones and continents. Focus on demonstrating your communication and teamwork skills. You should also discuss your skills and techniques regarding virtual collaboration and project management tools. Take advantage of remote job boards : We Work Remotly, FlexJobs and AngesList are well known job portals that have a wide variety of job offers available. You can also use the filter bar to find virtual jobs on traditional job sites such as LinkedIn.

: We Work Remotly, FlexJobs and AngesList are well known job portals that have a wide variety of job offers available. You can also use the filter bar to find virtual jobs on traditional job sites such as LinkedIn. Don’t forget networking: this also has its power. Even Slack groups and Reddit communities and forums can be useful places to find remote work in 2025. In these spaces, you will at least be able to find out about new companies or places looking for staff to perform activities from home.

Beware of scammers: when looking for remote work, you should act with due diligence. If the offer seems too good to be true, pay attention to the signs and ask for data that will allow you to verify the veracity of the company.

