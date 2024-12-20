The world of motorcycles is full of codes and legends that few understand if they are not part of this universe or if they ignore the traditions that the most veterans treasure so fondly. Thanks to these veterans, there are gestures and signals that, although unknown to car drivers, have a special meaning among motorcyclists. A curious example of this is placing a helmet behind the motorcycle when stopped at the side of a road. In this article we will explain why they do this and the reason that most catches the attention of those unfamiliar with the world of motorcycles.

The helmet code on the ground

Perhaps on some occasion you have seen a motorcyclist stopped on the side of a road or street with his helmet placed behind the rear wheel of the motorcycle. This is not a casual gesture or a way to get rid of the helmet out of discomfort. It is a clear and traditional sign among motorcyclists’ codes. For example, this is stated in the Transport Canada Motorcyclist Handbook . According to this code, placing the helmet behind the motorcycle indicates that the person is in a dangerous situation, either because of a health problem or a mechanical breakdown.

Although many car drivers are unaware of this signal, it is important that, from now on, they can recognize it and act more actively if they see it. Motorcyclists use this code to attract the attention of other motorcyclists or anyone willing to help. In most cases, the reason is a mechanical breakdown that forces them to stop on the road and place their helmet on the ground as a signal for help. Sometimes, however, it may be due to sudden health problems, such as injuries resulting from a possible accident.

Often, mistrust leads people to ignore these signals and not offer help in such situations. However, most motorists know the meaning of this gesture and know that it is an urgent request for help. Thanks to this code, it is possible that someone may be able to help another rider, either by providing a tool to repair the motorcycle or by providing assistance in another way.

How to act if you see this signal

If you find a motorcyclist with his helmet on the ground, it is ideal to act quickly and provide assistance if possible. However, in some situations it may be difficult, either because of mistrust or because you do not have the necessary knowledge. In these cases, there are other alternatives, such as calling emergency services, contacting a family member or friend of the motorcyclist, or alerting a roadside assistance service so that they can solve the problem.

Undoubtedly, this code may be unknown to many people, but now that you know its meaning, it will be of great use every time you drive and encounter a similar situation.