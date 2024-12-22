During the first days of November, citizens in several states of the country had to adjust their clocks. Likewise, they received the winter time and said goodbye to the agreed time zone for the summer. However, now they will have to be attentive, since the authorities released the new date on which they will have to make a new time change in their clocks for 2025.

These modifications, known as Daylight Saving Time (SDT), are strictly regulated by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). And while the changes are carried out in accordance with the Uniform Time Act, it will be up to each state to choose whether to comply with the regulations or to continue with standard time on their clocks.

Thus, last November 3, at 2:000 am, the clocks in the states that follow this regulation were set back one hour. Thus, winter time officially began. But, as we said before, this will change in a few months.

When does the country’s time change again?

Daylight Saving Time 2024 started on March 10. On that date, the clocks were moved forward one hour. This mode ended last November 3. This is because, according to current regulations, Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins on the second Sunday of March and lasts until the first Sunday of November. Therefore, the next date on which all clocks will be adjusted will be March 9 at 2 a.m. There, the clocks will have to be set forward again.

It should be noted that these time changes have a specific objective: to better distribute daylight. Likewise, when the summer time zone begins, clocks are moved forward to take advantage of the greater amount of daylight in the morning. On the other hand, at the beginning of winter time, clocks should be set back so that daylight is concentrated in the afternoon.

This is also a clear strategy to reduce electricity consumption. By distributing daylight more efficiently, it can be used more efficiently, for many more hours, which reduces the cost of electricity bills at the end of the month.

The time change: a subject of debate

Although the objective of this measure is clear, its real effectiveness is quite questionable. Some studies point out that the energy savings are not as significant as originally thought. Although this also has a lot to do with the increasing use of air conditioning systems and other electronic devices during the warmer months.

For this reason, daylight saving time became the subject of debate in the United States in recent years. Several states expressed interest in adopting permanent daylight saving time. This would eliminate the need to change clocks every spring and fall.

The main argument for maintaining a permanent daylight saving time is that the biannual change represents an unnecessary disruption in the lives of citizens. Proponents of this idea argue that this fixed mode would offer mental health benefits, increase productivity by avoiding the inconvenience of adjustment, and reduce the risk of accidents.

Territories where the schedule does not change

According to what the official information points out, there is a small list of 7 territories that did not couple to the time change like the rest of the country. They are the following: