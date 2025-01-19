The well-known supermarket chain Walmart decided to carry out a massive store closure before the beginning of 2025. This drastic decision is based on the “financial underperformance” of these stores in multiple areas of the United States. This is a case that is in line with other companies, who were also forced to close a large number of stores in recent months.

It should be noted that Walmart is one of the largest companies in the country. However, this was not reflected in the profits of some of its branches, so they opted for a massive closure. This was a severe setback for hundreds of employees, who were left without work in the middle of the year-end holidays.

Factors that led to the closure of branches of the supermarket chain

Inflation and the Cost of Living (COLA) are two factors that strongly influenced the decision of the company’s authorities. The locations most affected by this drastic measure are California and Georgia. Regarding this, the executives specified that they did not receive the expected income from the stores, but observed a “low financial performance”.

Despite this complicated situation, the massive closure of stores in certain districts does not mean that Walmart is close to bankruptcy. Its bankruptcy was ruled out with a recent announcement, in which the company announced the opening of new branches over the next 5 years in new parts of the United States. All the information about new branches and investments can be found on the company’s official website.

Which Walmart stores closed before 2025?

In addition to California and Georgia, locations were also closed in places like Maryland, Wisconsin, Columbus, Towson, Ohio and Milwaukee. But, according to information shared by multiple national portals, new stores will open in the following locations:

San Diego: 2121 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, CA 92102.

El Cajon: 605 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon, CA 92020.

West Covina: 2753 E. Eastland Center Dr., West Covina, CA 91791.

Fremont: 40580 Albrae Street, Fremont, CA 94538.

Granite Bay: 4080 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay, CA 957446.

The company’s controversial 2025 decision

Store closings are not the only new thing Walmart has in store for this 2025. During the first days of January, the company made an announcement that has caused great controversy among its customers. From now on, they will not receive bills with visible damage. It is a strategy that aims to remove from circulation all those specimens with tears, humidity stains, cut edges or any other sign of significant deterioration.

According to the executives, this is a measure aimed at monetary security in order to combat counterfeiting. Deteriorated banknotes complicate the verification of their authenticity, which generates risks for both consumers and commercial establishments. In view of this, the supermarket chain proposed applying this policy as a solution.

One point that needs to be explained is that this strategy is also in line with the new banking guidelines, which seek to modernize the U.S. monetary system. Experts warn that the circulation of damaged banknotes not only represents a logistical challenge for banks, but also increases the vulnerability of the national financial system to possible economic losses in the millions of dollars.

This measure, which Walmart will begin to implement in all its stores as of 2025, is undoubtedly a major step towards the modernization of the financial system. However, it could also be considered a new challenge for customers. The fact is that now all those who have bad bills will have to exchange them at the bank as soon as possible to avoid inconveniences when making purchases.

Follow closely our latest news to be informed about more publications that we make daily and that you can see in this digital newspaper.