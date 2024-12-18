From time to time, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (ISCIS) offers an option to expedite immigration procedures. However, it can only be used by those under specific circumstances. It is a tool known as expedited processing, which can be crucial for those in distress.

Many people are in the midst of urgent situations that require a quick resolution for applications, appeals or motions. But, as we said, only a few reasons are valid for ISCIS consideration. Do you want to know what the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services requires to expedite your immigration paperwork? Well, stick around and we’ll make it easy for you.

USCIS Expedited Processing Details

First of all, it is necessary to explain what USCIS expedited processing is. It is a procedure that allows for faster responses from the agency. They are for eligible cases, since each application is submitted individually. Also, applicants must present clear evidence to support their need for urgency.

This service applies to procedures such as Green Card, work visas or naturalization applications, among others. For each of these, there are different circumstances that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services takes into account for this type of expedited processing.

What reasons does the USCIS take into account to expedite your immigration proceedings?

Serious financial loss : if an individual or business is facing significant financial hardship. However, the financial loss must be caused by external circumstances and not by the applicant’s mistakes. In other words, it will not apply if the person has forgotten to file the forms in a timely manner.

: if an individual or business is facing significant financial hardship. However, the financial loss must be caused by external circumstances and not by the applicant’s mistakes. In other words, it will not apply if the person has forgotten to file the forms in a timely manner. Emergencies or urgent humanitarian situations : health cases, humanitarian crises or natural disasters that require immediate attention.

: health cases, humanitarian crises or natural disasters that require immediate attention. Social or cultural interests : this item contemplates non-profit organizations, recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that promote cultural or social interest in the United States.

: this item contemplates non-profit organizations, recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that promote cultural or social interest in the United States. Errors made by the USCIS : if the delay in processing is caused by administrative errors of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services itself.

: if the delay in processing is caused by administrative errors of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services itself. Interests identified by the U.S. government: includes situations related to national security or public safety, as well as urgent interests defined by government authorities.

How to request expedited processing?

In case of meeting some of the requirements stipulated in the previous paragraph, citizens should follow these steps in order for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to expedite their processing:

Contact the USCIS : call the Contact Center of this government institution at 800-375-5283 to initiate your application. The Emma virtual system is also available for additional guidance.

: call the Contact Center of this government institution at 800-375-5283 to initiate your application. The is also available for additional guidance. Prepare your documentation : It is essential to have the evidence supporting your home ready to present to the agency. Depending on the situation, you will need: official letters, financial records or medical reports.

: It is essential to have the evidence supporting your home ready to present to the agency. Depending on the situation, you will need: official letters, financial records or medical reports. Wait for the USCIS evaluation: the decision to expedite the immigration process depends strictly on the analysis of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Each case is unique and will be evaluated according to the urgency and documentation presented.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services expedited immigration processing is a valuable tool. It is very useful for all those who face critical situations that demand immediate attention. Therefore, when granting this benefit, the authorities require compliance with the established requirements and the presentation of all the necessary documentation to support an application. Otherwise, they must wait the time it usually takes to process this type of paperwork.