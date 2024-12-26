A recent discovery, supported by the European Southern Observatory, has identified three planets with sizes and temperatures similar to Earth. They are celestial bodies belonging to the TRAPPIST-1 system, located about 40 light-years away. It is a discovery that has caught the attention of researchers who believe that they could harbor life due to their conditions.

This discovery, made with the TRAPPIST telescope at the La Silla Observatory (Chile), is a breakthrough in the search for habitable worlds. It redefines preconceived ideas about the existence of life in the universe, far beyond our solar system. Want to know more about this discovery? Read on as we tell you all about these three planets with Earth-like sizes and temperatures.

Three planets with promising conditions: Will there be life like Earth?

The TRAPPIST-1 system, located in the constellation Aquarius, has captured the interest of researchers around the world. This system is made up of seven planets, three of which stand out from the rest. This is because they are located in habitable zones where temperatures could allow the presence of water, an essential element for life.

The trio of planets has fascinating peculiarities. The two closest to their star orbit for between 1.4 and 2.4 days. The third takes between 4.5 and 73 days. Regarding their proximity to the star, scientists point out that the first two planets receive only four and two times the radiation that Earth receives from the Sun, while the third receives even less. Therefore, their conditions are habitable.

In particular, TRAPPIST-1e is the most Earth-like. It has a rocky surface and a fairly similar composition. Astronomers speculate that life could exist in specific zones on the day side, such as areas of perpetual dawn. In addition, tidal forces could maintain heat on its surfaces, even in dark regions. It also creates an environment potentially suitable for life.

A paradigm shift

This finding was published in the scientific journal “Nature“ and is defined by specialists as a “paradigm shift”. In addition, they qualify the discovery of these three plants as a giant step in the search for life beyond Earth. “If we want to find life elsewhere, that’s where we have to start looking,” said Michaël Guillon, head of the astrophysics and geophysics team at the University of Liège.

The TRAPPIST-1 system is unique not only because of its properties, but also because of its star. It is an ultra-cool dwarf, smaller and much less bright than the Sun. This peculiarity allows it to retain heat and maintain moderate temperatures. Thus, even though their orbits are extremely close, it does not heat the Earth as much as the Sun.

The future of TRAPPIST-1 exploration: Where do we go from here?

Astronomers around the world are already working to develop giant telescopes to study the atmospheres of these 3 Earth-like planets. Such elements will help in the search for water and possible traces of biological activity. According to Julien de Wit of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, these technologies could open a new era in the search for habitable exoplanets.

This discovery, made with the support of the European Southern Observatory, not only expands our current understanding of the universe, but also brings us closer than ever to answering one of the most intriguing questions in human history: Are we alone?