Collectors pay particular attention to certain coins that can increase in value over the years due to several reasons. But the main one lies in antiquity, uniqueness or striking details in their appearance. The latter seems to have to do with the increase in value of a penny coin, which can fetch up to $10,000 if you are one of the lovers of these pieces looking to get your hands on them at auction. So, if you are one of those who have forgotten coins in your home, it’s time to see if by any chance you have gotten your hands on one of these coins, which, with a simple detail, increase their value in an incredible way. Find out what it’s all about and why this Lincoln coin is among the most valued in numismatics.

The penny with Lincoln’s face that can bring thousands of dollars

This is a 1954 one-cent coin that may be among the most sought after by passionate collectors in the United States and around the world. Its uniqueness and a particular detail make its value multiply in a surprising way. The distinctive touch is given in those that have been produced at the Philadelphia Mint, since they do not have the mint mark in the area where it should be. But a question related to the appearance and, mainly, to the luster, position it as such a valuable coin. Its condition seems to be worse than the others, and there are about 20 coins on the market that are highly sought after by collectors.

Surprisingly, this one-cent coin with Lincoln’s face, which was produced in 1954, is being sought after not for remaining in good condition, but on the contrary, for its deteriorated beauty. These coins are graded MS-67, being part of the classics and among the best, according to many lovers of this type of metal. According to specialists, this coin, which can deceive by its poor condition but be very well sold in the market, is valued at about $10,000 in auctions among the most passionate in the sector.

The future of collecting

As detailed by several coin lovers, numismatics is taking a considerable turn towards the collection of global pieces and not only of U.S. origin. Although, if you want to base your collection on local coins, you will be able to get the most valuable ones, such as the extremely rare half cents, which sell for up to $3,300. Also the Morgan silver coins of 1889, the Lincoln pennies of 1992 or the Eisenhower silver coins are among the most valued. Some go for as much as $264,000 on the market for their uniqueness.

It is important to know about these pieces, and an important method to do so is to buy the famous “red book”, recommended by Steve Feltner, director of PCGS (Professional Coin Grading Service), where you will find the most important details to take into account when buying or looking for striking pieces for history.