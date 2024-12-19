Coin collecting, also known as numismatics, is growing worldwide, and there are many enthusiasts willing to pay millions for valuable pieces that are unique in their kind. As time goes by and due to their age, uniqueness and particularities, many coins increase even more in value. Classics, without a doubt, are the most sought after, so auction houses search hard for them in order to attract the best buyers willing to spend large amounts of money. Although it emerged as an alternative market, numismatics is now considered a highly valued sector by collectors, who are gaining followers day after day. In this article we will show you the valuable pieces that will increase in value by the end of 2025.

Rare coins worth millions of dollars

On many occasions, some ancestor decided to save coins by mere chance or as a hobby. However, this act, without looking for it, may have turned into a million-dollar investment. The oldest coins, which at the time had no more value than the metal they were made of, are now among the most sought after. It is time for you to go through your drawers and look for coins that could become real treasures. In this sense, strange or rare coins are gaining a lot of value. This happens, for example, with the 1913 Liberty Head, a nickel piece with unique characteristics in terms of its material, details or design.

Related to its design, the $20 coin known as “Double Eagle” stands out, considered one of the most coveted pieces by collectors due to its beauty. Commissioned by Roosevelt in 1904, sculptor Saint-Gaudens designed it, creating an incredible piece that can currently be sold at auction for $1,139 dollars. However, a 1908 issue of this coin, which went out of circulation shortly thereafter, can fetch up to $8,600.

Something similar happens with the Lincoln pennies, an outstanding and important collection for its history, which marked a before and after in the United States. Coins bearing the initials of Victor D. Brenner inscribed on the side are especially sought after because of their uniqueness. With such particular details and unique engravings, these coins could be hidden in the most forgotten rooms of your home or in the home of your ancestors.

More valuable coins

According to Ian Russell, president of Great Collections and one of the most recognized figures in the numismatic world, other dream pieces for collectors include San Francisco Mint dollars, dated 1893. These coins, known for their Morgan design, stand out for their uniqueness. Also highly prized are the silver dollars minted in 1804, iconic pieces of great historical and aesthetic value.

As noted, the material is also a key factor in determining whether a coin is special or not. However, it is always advisable to have an expert evaluate each coin you have stored or forgotten in your home.