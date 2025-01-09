Last December, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 1,060 households across the state will benefit from $51 million in grants. This is government assistance that seeks to support the purchase of affordable housing. This benefit will be targeted to low and moderate income households that meet certain characteristics.

Characteristics of the housing subsidies for New York

The Hochul housing subsidy for New York will specifically target families who need to make repairs and safety improvements to their homes. In addition, they will provide down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers. However, these individuals must not exceed a certain income limit.

These grants, administered by the New York State Office of Community Housing Renewal, were awarded to non-profit organizations and localities to help preserve affordable housing, support veterans and older New Yorkers. They also aim to increase access to homeownership and strengthen local economies.

Federally and state funded programs

This benefit will be awarded through federally and state funded programs. These include NYS Home, NYS Community Development Block Grant, Access to Home, Access to Home for Heroes, Access to Home for Medicaid, Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement and RESTORE. Each program accepts applications in an annual round of competitive funding and has the following features:

NYS Home Program funds can be used to acquire and/or rehabilitate single-family homes, replace dilapidated mobile and manufactured homes, and provide down payment assistance. It also serves to rent to households with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income.

can be used to acquire and/or rehabilitate single-family homes, replace dilapidated mobile and manufactured homes, and provide down payment assistance. It also serves to rent to households with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income. The New York State Community Development Block Grant Program provides federal funds to assist localities with projects that improve communities and benefit their residents. Housing grants can be used to rehabilitate owner-occupied and tenant-occupied housing. In addition, they are used for down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers and assistance for private water and wastewater systems.

provides federal funds to assist localities with projects that improve communities and benefit their residents. Housing grants can be used to rehabilitate owner-occupied and tenant-occupied housing. In addition, they are used for down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers and assistance for private water and wastewater systems. The Housing Access Program provides financial assistance to make housing affordable for low- and moderate-income persons with disabilities. These individuals can continue to live safely and comfortably in or return to their residences.

provides financial assistance to make housing affordable for low- and moderate-income persons with disabilities. These individuals can continue to live safely and comfortably in or return to their residences. Access to Housing for Heroes provides financial assistance to veterans. It helps make housing affordable for this disabled and low-to-moderate income social group.

provides financial assistance to veterans. It helps make housing affordable for this disabled and low-to-moderate income social group. Access to Home for Medicaid provides financial assistance to make residential units accessible to Medicaid-eligible persons with disabilities.

provides financial assistance to make residential units accessible to Medicaid-eligible persons with disabilities. The Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement Program assists low- and moderate-income homeowners. It provides an incentive to replace dilapidated mobile or manufactured homes on land they own.

assists low- and moderate-income homeowners. It provides an incentive to replace dilapidated mobile or manufactured homes on land they own. RESTORE provides financial resources to assist seniors with the cost of making emergency repairs. It also serves to remedy code violations that pose a threat to their health and safety or affect the habitability of the home. Assistance with the cost of these critical repairs enables seniors to continue to live independently in their homes.

Grants by region

The following are the different grants available for different areas of New York:

Capital Region: receives $9,205,500 for 217 assisted living facilities.

Central NY: receives $6,145,000 for 104 units of assisted housing.

Finger Lakes: receiving $2,338,444 for 64 units of assisted housing.

Long Island: receives $2,300,000 for 64 units of assisted living.

Mid-Hudson: receiving $5,267,000 for 127 units of assisted living.

Mohawk Valley: receiving $6,703,777 for 70 units of assisted housing.

New York City: receives $600,000 for 44 units of assisted living.

North Country: receiving $6,343,600 for 86 units of assisted housing.

Southern Tier: receives $7,597,480 for 144 units of assisted housing.

Western NY: receives $4,560,000 for 140 units of assisted housing.

