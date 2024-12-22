The modern kitchen is full of appliances that make our lives easier. Among them, the one that stands out the most is the air fryer, which has undoubtedly become one of the great protagonists in recent years. Thanks to its ability to cook food with little or no fat and the preparation of healthier dishes, it became a trendy appliance. Today, it is found in homes all over the world.

But like all fads, the air fryer began to see its reign slowly crumble. While it continues to be one of the most popular choices, interest in this appliance declined noticeably in recent months. This is because other appliances began to gain ground by leaps and bounds. One of them is the ice maker. Likewise, what was once an appliance reserved for restaurants and bars, has gained a place inside homes.

Air fryer: its rise and fall

When air fryers first became popular, they were sold as the perfect solution for those who wanted to enjoy delicious preparations without extra calories and fat. Instead of dipping ingredients in oil, this appliance uses air to cook the food and leave it with a crispy texture, similar to traditional frying. This proved to be a great benefit for people aiming to eat a healthy diet, without spending too much time.

In addition, these appliances make it possible to prepare a wide variety of dishes in a short time. They also became an ideal solution for quick weekday dinners or children’s meals. Another great benefit is the complete elimination of the frying smell left in the kitchen after cooking. With all this in favor, this appliance was consolidated as something essential in our home.

However, as with many fads, its popularity seems to have reached its peak. Although it is still a useful appliance, several factors have contributed to a decline in public interest. One of the main reasons is that many consumers have discovered that a conventional oven can do much of the work of the deep fryer. A conventional oven performs the same function and is much more economically priced.

Shift to ice machines

As the reign of air fryers begins to fall, the ice machine stands as the new hot appliance. Historically, these machines have been used only in restaurants and bars. However, in recent years, there has been a significant increase in demand for home use. And while at first they seemed to be an unnecessary luxury, today they have become an indispensable element in many homes.

It is that ice machines are not only useful for those who enjoy cool drinks, but also has become a crucial tool when organizing celebrations or gatherings at home. Instead of relying on ice cubes, they allow ice to be produced consistently and effortlessly. This has proved attractive to many people, especially when summer arrives.

The success of this appliance, which has completely replaced air fryers, is due to several factors. Firstly, the rise in popularity of digital payment platforms, which has made it easier to buy online. During Black Friday, online shopping increased significantly, according to the Adobe Experience Cloud report, and ice machines benefited in this new consumer behavior.

In addition, these machines are seen as a food investment and many people are willing to purchase products that make their lives easier. And these devices offer a practical solution for keeping ice in the house, without the hassle of having to manually make ice cubes or go shopping.