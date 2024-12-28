Coral reefs emerge from the ocean itself. They are one of the greatest treasures of our earth, because they provide shelter to many marine creatures and support the lives of men and women. For this reason, the recent discovery of the largest coral colony on the planet has captured the world’s attention. This large organism, located in the Solomon Islands, has been there for hundreds of years.

Massive coral discovery: an impressive 300-year-old underwater cathedral

In the warm waters of the South Pacific lies a coral colony of impressive size. Off the distant island of Malaulalo is a coral that measures 34 meters wide, 32 meters long and 5.5 meters high. This makes it 12 meters larger than the previous American record holder, American Samoa.

This gigantic underwater cathedral was captured in vivid images during a National Geographic “Pristine Seas” expedition. The group, led by renowned cameraman Manu San Felix, accidentally stumbled upon the coral while exploring an area classified as a shipwreck.

“It’s impressive to see how something so large and so old, some 300 years old, recovers after such significant changes in the environment,” San Felix noted. Unlike coral reefs, which are composed of numerous genotypically distinct colonies, this organism is a single organism made up of millions of tiny polyps. Its remarkable size and long life span make it an excellent candidate to survive the same threats that have reduced the number of corals worldwide.

Great hope in the midst of a crisis

This discovery is quite interesting and represents hope for the bleak outlook for coral reefs around the world. High temperatures in ocean waters due to climate change have caused widespread bleaching and death of corals. This is due to the expulsion of the symbiotic algae that provide them with food.

Such is the case in the Solomon Islands, where shallow reefs are clearly degrading due to pollution and warming waters. This megacoral is made available to scientists to investigate its survival of thermal stress. In addition, the lessons from this ancient colony can be of great help in planning mechanisms to protect endangered reefs. It is worth noting that extinction is currently expected to affect 44 percent of all hard coral species.

Boosting conservation efforts in the Solomon Islands

This discovery has boosted conservation efforts in the Solomon Islands. Here, local tribes have petitioned the government to formally protect the waters of Malaulalo. Climate Minister Trévor Manemahaga has highlighted the vital role coral reefs play in the nation’s economy and ecology. He also urged the search for sustainable alternatives to logging practices, which destroy coral habitat.

Internationally, this discovery can serve to demonstrate the importance of coral reefs in sustaining biodiversity, helping to protect coastlines and sustaining millions of people. For all this, urgent funding is needed. That will enable their conservation and adaptation to the impacts of climate change.

The Megacoral found in the Solomon Islands is a source of hope for reef conservation. Its resilience provides crucial information on the protection of marine ecosystems and reminds us of the wonders that nature has to offer, as well as highlighting the imperative need to preserve them under changing climatic conditions.