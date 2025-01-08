Stop & Shop has announced some sad news: it will close a total of 32 grocery stores before the end of the year. It is a decision based on the underperformance it had throughout 2024 across the United States. However, the company’s owners explained that this will not represent the definitive closure, but is only a strategy to grow the brand.

“As we announced in May, the company evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores,” said Gordo Reid, president of the company. With this, they intend to create a “healthy foundation” for future, long-term growth.

This announcement caused a great stir and the focus was placed on the future of the company’s employees. In response to the doubts, the executive explained that all employees of the affected Stop & Shop stores will have opportunities to fulfill their work activities in other locations of the company. In addition, he pointed out that the supermarket chain will continue to have a presence of more than 350 branches in 5 states.

List of Stop & Shop stores to close by 2024

Connecticut

100 Division St., Ansonia.

211 High St., Torrington (931 Torringford St., Torrington will remain open).

1937 West Main St., Stamford (2200 Bedford St., Stamford will remain open).

855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (1360 East Town Road, Milford will remain open).

72 Newton Road, Danbury (44 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury will remain open).

Massachusetts

932 North Montello Street, Brockton.

36 New State Road, Raynham.

341 Plymouth St., Halifax.

539-571 Boston Toll Road, Shrewsbury.

165 Needham St., Newton (Fresh Market).

415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St., Springield will remain open).

545 Lincoln St., Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will remain open).

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will remain open).

New Jersey

1083 Inman Ave., Edinson.

1049 US Highway 1 South, Edinson.

4861 U.S. Highway 9, Howell.

1278 U.S. Highway 22, 1278.

Phillipsburg.

581 Stelton Road, Piscataway.

625 Paterson Ave, Carlstadt.

State Route 27, 1221, Franklin Township.

130 Skyline Drive, Ringwood.

505 Richmond Ave, Pont Pleasant Beach.

2275 West County Line Rd, Jackson.

New York

2965 Cropsey Ave, Brooklyn.

130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale.

7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw.

294 Mid-Country Road, Coram.

240 East Sanford Blvd, Mt. Vernon.

132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead.

2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow.

Rhode Island

11 Commerce Way, Johnston.

176 Pittman St., Providence (east side market).

Radical changes in the industry

In addition to underperformance, there are other reasons why Stop & Shop will close a large number of stores. One of them has to do with the context of radical changes within the supermarket industry, where the way products are consumed has changed. Recall that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of online shopping and home delivery.

In this scenario, the company was forced to improve its e-commerce presence with its official website, however, it did not succeed completely. In addition, the need to optimize its network of physical stores has become equally crucial, something that is seen in this drastic decision.

It is worth noting that Stop & Shop has renovated approximately half of its locations since 2018. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to modernizing and adapting to the changing needs of consumers. As such, management stresses that the decision to close these branches is purely based on ensuring its long-term brand viality in a constantly evolving market.

