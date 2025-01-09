A new Social Security payment took place this week, aimed at a particular sector of society. It should be noted that the Social Security Administration (SSA), manages payments for people who have finished their working life, that is, retirees, survivors, and people with disabilities. This is done through the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program. However, not everyone receives the money on the same day. Today, we’ll talk about this week’s Social Security payment schedule, which will take place on Wednesday, January 8, and tell you who it will be targeted to.

The U.S . Government has a fixed payment system in place so that citizens know when they are going to receive their check. It is a payment schedule managed by the Social Security Administration (SSA), which plans everything so that, despite receiving the money on different days, everyone has the same privileges. This means that everyone has their fixed payday month after month, so the check arrives equally every 30 days.

Social Security Administration Pay Schedule

To find out the payday for beneficiaries, you don’t have to wait for the SSA to publish the schedule. This is thanks to the system that the administration has been employing for years, so knowing that system makes it easy to find out when each citizen’s payday is. Although, if you want to verify the information, the website of this government entity has a document published with the official days of each year, so you can consult it whenever you want.

However, it is much easier and more functional to know the system carried out to make this distribution. In this way, it is enough to look at a calendar and consult the day that affects us. This distinction is made based on the reason for which we receive the money, although we must also pay attention to other criteria. For example, there are 4 groups of pensioners who receive money on 4 different days. And the same goes for those who receive other benefits.

Official SSA calendar

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. They receive their money on the 1st of each month.

Group 1 retirees: workers who retired before May 1997. They receive their money on the 3rd of each month.

Group 2 retirees: retired workers born between the 1st and 10th of the month. They receive their money on the second Wednesday of the month.

Group 3 Retirees: Retired workers born between the 11th and 20th of the month. They receive their money on the third Wednesday of the month.

Group 4 Retirees: Retired workers born between the 21st and 31st of the month. They receive their money on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Who gets paid this week?

If we pay attention to the payment schedule set by the Social Security Administration, it is easy to deduce that two groups of beneficiaries have already received their money. These are the beneficiaries of the Supplemental Security Income Program and those retirees who ended their working lives before May 1997.

In the first case, SSI recipients, although the calendar indicated that they should have received their money on January 1, they received it on December 31. This is due to the fact that the 1st is a holiday, so the payment must be brought forward. This is a fairly common situation, which the SSA states whenever a payday falls on a weekend or holiday, the payment is advanced to the previous school day.

Following these indications, we can also deduce the next group to be paid according to the official calendar. This week, on Wednesday, January 8, that is, the second Wednesday of January, the benefits that have received their money from the Social Security are the retirees of Group 2, that is, those born between the 1st and the 10th of the month.

