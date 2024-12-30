The event that occurred on April 26, 1986 in Ukraine, precisely in Chernobyl, has left an indelible mark on humanity and the inhabitants of the area, who have lost everything. Even their lives. After the chemical disaster, the area has remained uninhabitable for years and, despite attempts at reconstruction or elimination of the radioactive remains, nothing has been successfully achieved. Exposure to too much of the debris still in the air from the exploding reactors at the nuclear plant can cause an incurable health problem for many. Thus, many have been surprised by the scientific breakthroughs discovered after discovering the dogs that inhabited the area.

The genetic change no one expected in these Chernobyl dogs

As nature continues its race despite the traces left by humans, different kinds of living beings have tried to adapt to the changes in the sector of the nuclear accident. Where some have done it successfully and others failed in the attempt. With thousands of plant species destroyed and disappeared, other animals went through the same process. But not so with some dogs that have managed to survive and adapt to the hostile environment. Although, the generations of these canines that are still alive are grandchildren or children of those who lived during the worst of Chernobyl. They have distinctive and surprising traits in their organism according to scientific studies carried out during these years.

According to information from Columbia University, it has been confirmed that there are groups of dogs that managed to rebuild their lives in the vicinity of the nuclear plant and that they have different genes from those of other animals. Although this may be a great advantage, the surprise is still present and may mean an amazing leap in this type of animal study. And the fact is that, according to what was uncovered, there are 391 strange regions in their genes and they may be related to genetic repair. A breakthrough that seemed difficult to achieve, but which, naturally, for subsistence, has been given.

Everything behind the studies

This very positive result regarding the Chernobyl survivor dogs has astounded scientists and non-scientists alike. But it was all the result of a meticulous analysis and study, with cameras, sensors, and GPS that monitored the area to discover what the dogs’ lifestyle was and in which areas they moved around. Although the change has not affected their appearance, the change in genetic repair has been detected in the organism, which allows them to fight against the radioactivity of the site.

While tourism is an issue at Chernobyl, human settlements have not been able to thrive because of the hostile temperatures and natural living conditions there. Although, the few that exist at the site have also been related to the local dogs, since many were adopted and coexist with humans without major problems. The experts are still looking for more advances and surprising data with studies that they want to add to science after the catastrophe of more than 3 decades ago.