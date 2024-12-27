The year is coming to a close and with it comes new variations in the Social Security payment calendar in the United States, so you need to be aware of the changes that may affect your monthly payments. While there was a consensus on the estimated dates that people who are members will receive their benefits, they have changed for November and will continue to do so for December. Therefore, in this article we will pay close attention to the key dates that are made official for beneficiaries according to their birthdays and other key dates. For both SSA and other benefits, this is important because it means when you will have money in your pocket.

SSA payment schedule changes

By logging into My Social Security with an existing account or creating a new one on the official site, you’ll be one step away from knowing the exact date you can withdraw your money and manage your tax payments, for example. However, there is a calendar previously established by Social Security that postulates that the key dates depend on your date of birth. Thus, for those born between the 1st and 10th of each month, payment is due on the second Wednesday of each month. For those born after the 11th through the 20th, payment is credited on the third Wednesday of the month, and finally for others born after the 20th, payment is credited on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

According to this diagram, the payment schedule for November already had a key meaning, and it became clear with what happened on these dates. When the famous payment went into effect on the 13th, 20th and 27th of that month. SSI, the Supplemental Security Income program, was paid on the 29th of that month. Now, in December, something similar will happen. According to the calendar, the payment should be due on the 11th, 18th, and 24th of December. While the SSI payment will change from January 1 to December 31. All this is justified because January 1st is a holiday and would make it impossible to credit the money correctly to the bank accounts.

How to join Social Security

If you are not a Social Security beneficiary but meet the eligibility requirements, you can create a new account in a few steps. This is done on the My Social Security page, where you will be asked to enter your email address, verify it and enter login.gov, where the process will be easier. Once on this portal, the redirect sent after confirming our email will allow us to create a new secure password of at least 12 characters. Another fundamental step to protect your information after joining an SSA payment program is to activate the two-step verification or two-factor authentication, in this way we will secure the data to the maximum to avoid fraud or theft.

Keep in mind that this is useful to start your steps as a beneficiary, but you can check the official Social Security website for the payment schedule and what day and amount you will be able to collect.