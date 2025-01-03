The year is coming to an end and with it comes new variations in the Social Security payment calendar in the United States, so you should pay attention to the changes that may affect your monthly payments. While there was a consensus on the estimated dates on which members will receive their benefits, these have changed for the month of November and will continue to do so for December. Therefore, in this article we will pay close attention to the key dates that are made official for beneficiaries based on their birth and other key days. For both SSA and other benefits this will be key, as it will mean when you will have the money in your pocket.

Changes to the SSA payment schedule

By accessing My Social Security with an existing account or creating a new one on their official website, you will be one step away from knowing the exact date to withdraw your money and manage your tax payments, for example. However, there is a calendar previously established by the Social Security that postulates that the key dates will depend on your day of birth. Thus, for those born between the 1st and 10th of each month, payment is due on the second Wednesday of each month. For those born between the 11th and the 20th, payment will be due on the third Wednesday of each month and, finally, for those born after the 20th, on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Following this scheme, the timing of the November pay already had a key significance, and it has been made clear by what happened on those dates. When the famous pay became effective on the 13th, 20th and 27th of that month. SSI, the Supplemental Security Income program, was paid on the 29th of that month. Now, in December, something similar will happen. According to the schedule, pay is to be paid on December 11, 18 and 24. While the SSI payment will move from January 1 to December 31. All this is justified because January 1 is a holiday and would make it impossible for the money to be correctly credited to the bank accounts.

How to enroll in Social Security

In case you are not a Social Security beneficiary, but you meet the necessary requirements, you can create a new account in a few steps. This is done on the My Social Security page, where you will be asked to enter your email address, verify it and enter login.gov, where the procedure will be simpler. Once in that portal, with the redirection sent after confirming our email, we will be able to create a new secure password of at least 12 characters. Another fundamental step to protect your information after entering an SSA payment program is to activate the two-step verification or two-factor authentication, in this way we will secure the data to the maximum to avoid fraud or theft.

Keep in mind that this will help you to start your steps as a beneficiary, but you can consult the official Social Security website for the payment schedule and which day and amount you will be able to collect.