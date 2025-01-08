As is already public knowledge, Social Security benefits will increase by 2.5% beginning in January 2025. These payments are awarded depending on the day of birth, for example, Retirement, Disability and Survivor Income (RSDI) beneficiaries who filed applications after May 1, 1997, are assigned the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients, which are monthly payments for seniors and people with disabilities who have little or no income or resources, get their payment on the first day of each month. But here’s an important clarification: if the 1st falls on a weekend or holiday, payments are usually issued on the preceding business day.

Collection days for the first month of 2025

Below are the days in the month of January when Social Security payments will be collected:

January 3 : SSA beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997.

: SSA beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997. January 8 (second Wednesday of the month): beneficiaries with birthdays between the 1st and 10th of the month.

(second Wednesday of the month): beneficiaries with birthdays between the 1st and 10th of the month. January 15 (third Wednesday of the month): beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 11th and 20th of the month.

(third Wednesday of the month): beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 11th and 20th of the month. January 22 (fourth Wednesday of the month): beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 21st and 31st of the month.

Regarding the SSI payment date for January 2025, the authorities reminded that there will be a modification. This is due to the fact that January 1 is considered a holiday, so the money will be delivered to beneficiaries on New Year’s Eve, December 31. With this, the Social Security Administration intended to regularize the calendar. Later in the month, the February SSI payment will be delivered on January 31, because February 1 falls on a Saturday.

Months in 2025 when no payments will be made

According to the updated schedule available on the official SSA website, SSI recipients will not receive checks during March, June, September, and November. However, this does not mean that they will go without income during these dates. As mentioned above, payments for these months will be paid in advance of the last day of the previous month. Also, you will get double payments on certain occasions, such as in:

January (corresponding to February)

May (corresponding to June)

August (corresponding to September)

October (corresponding to November)

December (corresponding to January 2026)

With this payment schedule, the SSA reaffirms its commitment to guarantee the timely payment of Social Security benefits by 2025. In this way, it makes it clear that they are working exhaustively to try to minimize any impact that these changes may generate.

The governmental entity points out that this updated schedule will allow beneficiaries to be sure that they will receive their resources without interruptions. They should only be aware of changes and dates with double payments, so that they can organize their expenses and avoid setbacks or confusion with the money granted by Social Security.

How to Report a Missing Social Security Payment

Those who do not receive their electronic payment on the stipulated date should contact their bank or financial institution. This was reported by the Social Security Administration, since it may be a delay in sending your payment. But the government entity also opened a telephone number to advise benefits with this type of problem.

Likewise, those who still need to report a late, stolen or missing Social Security payment should call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). You can also visit their website, where you will find the following message after making the inquiry: “We will review the case and if the payment is correct, we will replace it.