From 2025, American Airlines passengers should be aware of the new regulations regarding hand luggage to avoid any mishaps. These changes aim to optimize space on board and speed up the boarding process, affecting both the dimensions of the luggage allowed and the items that can be carried in the cabin.

New dimensions for hand luggage

American Airlines established new measurements for hand luggage: 56 x 36 x 23 cm (22 x 14 x 9 inches). These dimensions include handles and wheels. It is crucial that passengers verify the dimensions of their luggage, as it must fit in the overhead compartments or under the seat in front of them.

One way to better illustrate this is to imagine a medium-sized suitcase, similar to the one regularly used for weekend trips. You must make sure that the suitcase does not exceed these dimensions, including any additional items such as external pockets or even the handles and wheels, which we mentioned earlier.

If the luggage exceeds these measurements or does not fit in the designated spaces, it will need to be checked in. However, the company has assured that this check-in will be done at no additional cost to the passenger, which is very good news as it will not mean an extra expense.

Personal items: an essential complement when traveling

In addition to hand luggage, passengers may continue to carry a personal item, such as a handbag, small backpack or briefcase. This item must also fit under the seat in front of the passenger. This means that it must not exceed 45 x 35 x 20 cm (18 x 14 x 9 inches).

Think of a handbag, a small backpack that can be used to carry your laptop or a standard-sized shopping bag. These are some examples of personal items that generally comply with the permitted dimensions.

It is important to note that some items, such as diaper bags (per child), medical or mobility devices, and breast pumps are not considered personal items. These items are allowed on board in addition to carry-on luggage and one personal item. Also, you should know that during peak travel seasons, limits on checked baggage and boxes apply to some destinations.

Recommendations to avoid setbacks when traveling

Adapting to change can be difficult. That’s why we’ve put together some recommendations to help you stay up to date with American Airlines policy changes and pack your bags without any problems. All travelers should do the following:

Check the permitted dimensions for luggage before traveling by plane.

Consult the lists of prohibited items published by the TSA and the FAA.

Be aware of possible variations in regulations depending on the airport.

And although American Airlines has promised to keep all its customers up to date with any changes, it is always advisable to visit their official website to read the travel conditions first hand. On this site, you can consult the list of prohibited items, something essential for a smooth boarding process. Here is the list of unauthorized items:

Alcoholic beverages with more than 70% alcohol.

Sharp objects such as large scissors or knives.

Drones and large electronic devices.

Personal defense sprays.

Flammable and explosive liquids.

Lithium batteries not allowed.

Why did American Airlines change its baggage regulations?

The main reason why American Airlines changed its baggage regulations is international standardization. I will have the same rules as in Europe and other countries. It also seeks to avoid delays and conflicts related to the space in the overhead compartments of the plane.

