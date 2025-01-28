The economic crisis that has been dragging on for years in the United States has detected a sign that continues to worry entrepreneurs of large and small companies that may say goodbye in 2025. Various official company reports and studies by economic experts estimate that by 2029 the figure will rise sharply to 45,000 closed stores, accelerating what is expected by 2025, when the number of branch closures is expected to exceed 2,000. In this article, we will detail which brands have already given information about a possible farewell to the commercial world.

Goodbye to these companies because of the economic crisis

Although the issue that began to drag on since the health crisis in 2020 has resulted in the bankruptcy of several companies, the drastic end of several well-known brands in the United States and worldwide is also due to other reasons. Such is the case of Walgreens, the pharmaceutical chain that a few days ago made official the closure of 12 stores it had open in San Francisco (California), due to low sales and balance sheet problems at the end of 2024. Now, other brands have joined in and made it official that they are closing their businesses. With the excuse of new forms of selling, such as e-commerce, many companies have not been able to adapt or reinvent themselves to survive and are feeling the pain of this decision to close.

According to them, retail chains are the most affected by the decision that puts an end to more than 2,000 stores in 2025, among which we can add Par t y City , a store known for selling products for festivities, who will lower their service after declaring bankruptcy. They also announced a plan to close all their sites by the end of the year. We can add Family Dollar, which will continue to close branches after starting the process with the goodbye to 370 of those it had in operation. Something similar is also happening with Big Lots, the company that, despite being saved from bankruptcy, is planning a business rethink with the closure of 500 branches.

Bad omens for businessmen: more closures

As we have detailed above, it is estimated that the number of stores that will say goodbye to their service by 2029 will be a total of 45,000, counting both large chains and small entrepreneurs who want to make a profit from their business. After negative numbers for several cycles, as happened in 2024, many made the dramatic decision to withdraw from the business market. With this, we can see the imminent closure of companies and brands that are over 100 years old but have not been able to adapt to the needs of consumers due to the serious economic problems the country has gone through.

The opposite is the case of Walmart, for example, who have decided to expand their branches in different states of the country to continue with their empire and show their power without any kind of filter. Taking advantage of the fact that potential competitors are taking a step back for purely economic reasons. This tends to happen with large companies, who benefit the most from the problems of slightly smaller brands.

Don’t hesitate to continue watching other recent news in the United States like this, remember that you can visit the section enabled in this digital newspaper of information.