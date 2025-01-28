Key dates are approaching in 2025 with regard to the famous tax return that aims to change the way citizens perceive this federal tax burden. Whether they are an individual, company or government entity, they will have the responsibility to clarify to the IRS, Internal Revenue Service, what concerns their annual expenses, as well as their income in detail. And it is not just a question of submitting the corresponding form, but now there is also an announcement and update that aims to facilitate the process of filing tax returns, which causes so many headaches for many taxpayers.

Watch out for the IRS change for tax returns

It has been officially established, through the IRS, that the tax return filing season begins today, Monday, January 27, 2025, to extend the deadline until Tuesday, April 15 of this same year. This will give taxpayers approximately three months to submit the information verifying that their tax accounts are in order, so that they still have the possibility of applying for benefits or being legal taxpayers without debts. Now, with changes from the IRS regarding new technology and ways to streamline procedures, you will be able to count on virtual assistants who modernize the classic system.

With the help of virtual assistants, taxpayers will be able to get answers to their questions at any time of the day, as they will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Whether by phone or text message, the IRS has made this help and support available to people who are less tech-savvy. The system will not only be available to answer questions regarding changes to tax returns, but will also answer general questions regarding the IRS, for example.

More IRS changes

In addition to this virtual assistance, the IRS also has a special focus on the Online Account for individuals, so taxpayers will be able to securely access their personal account, where they will be able to see their balance, their payments and their tax movements. Through the platform you will be able to access payments, evaluate payment plans, view the tax record, among other things that are of great help to taxpayers. With this, with the IRS’s built-in virtual security, the management will be encrypted from end to end, so that users will not lose the way to access information regarding their profile as a worker and taxpayer.

You will also be able to approve and sign legal powers of attorney via the web, with authorizations from the relevant professionals. By adding more options for sending files through this official software, which includes more than 25 states in the country, the IRS aims to speed up and facilitate the tax return process without the need to pay intermediaries and without wasting time, which is so valuable for many citizens.

