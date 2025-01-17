The Iberostar Group is a Spanish multinational company that has been in the tourism business since 1956. With luxury hotels and resorts distributed in a large number of countries, the company is ready for a new expansion. This was made clear with its recent announcement, where Iberostar confirmed its landing in Miami with the opening of two hotels in the heart of SouthBeach. Thus, the hotel chain will have a presence in one of the most important tourist destinations in the country.

Iberostar is one of the most recognized hotel chains in the world. It currently has more than 114 establishments located in 18 countries in Europe, Africa and America. Its workforce exceeds 34,000 employees, although these new openings will increase this figure considerably.

The two establishments that Iberostar will open in Miami are part of the Iberostar Waves segment, with a total of 178 rooms. Both include energy efficiency improvements, as well as sustainable practices. All of this is in line with the chain’s sustainability goals.

“We start the new year with the illusion that inspires us with every project that is to come,” said Sabina Fluxá, CEO of the hotel chain, through her LinkedIn account. In that sense, she added: “We open 2025 with the great news that Iberostar Group returns to Miami, a vibrant and lively destination. Two new openings that reinforce our commitment to offer unique beachfront experiences”.

Hotels opening in the heart of Miami

The first hotel to join the portfolio was Iberostar Waves Berkeley Shore. This establishment began operating under the Iberostar Waves segment in December. It is a complex located inside a 1940’s building, which preserves its iconic art deco architecture. It also has 96 rooms, a heated pool, a rooftop solarium with ocean views and a specialty restaurant.

The Iberostar Waves Miami Beach joined the portfolio in January 2025. In this case, it is a family-friendly hotel that has 82 rooms and also functions as a great lodging option for business travelers. Some details that make it an ideal place for meetings and business conversations are its meeting room and proximity to the Miami Convention Center.

For his part, Phil Mc Aveety, CEO of Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, was excited and pleased with the new hotels in Miami. “Both establishments are an example of our efforts to offer a renewed value proposition and to promote a responsible tourism model,” he said. At the same time, he remarked that this is a key milestone in the hotel chain’s expansion strategy.

A strategic location

With a privileged location, the hotels that Iberostar opened in Miami are just steps away from the beach and icons such as the Lincoln Road Mall and the iconic Ocean Drive. These points of interest not only represent a handy place to shop and view art, but also form a mainstay in the city’s social life. “Guests will be able to enjoy a vibrant environment, full of opportunities to explore local culture,” he concluded.

New openings confirmed by the hotel chain

These establishments are also joined by JOIA Aruba by Iberostar, which opened in December. In addition, the hotel chain is preparing two new openings that will take place in April 2025. They are Iberostar Selection Mitage Hammamet in Tunisia and Iberostar Selection Es Trenc in Mallorca.

