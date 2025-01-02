The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program serves as a breadwinner for millions of Americans. It is a great help for people with disabilities, seniors and children in vulnerable situations. However, for immigrants, this benefit is not always so straightforward. Although SSI is presented as a social safety net, for those born outside the country, it comes with certain time limitations and specific requirements. Today, we will focus on the government’s requirements for granting SSI to non-citizen aliens.

The arrival to the United States, in search of better opportunities, is a historical constant. Many of these immigrants, upon arriving in their new country, face economic and social difficulties that can compromise their quality of life. In this context, the Supplemental Security Income program emerges as a possible solution to the problems of this vulnerable sector. But bureaucracy and immigration policies impose barriers that make access to SSI difficult for many foreigners without citizenship.

Requirements for U.S. citizens

To be eligible for this benefit, an individual must meet certain criteria, such as having a disability, being a child under the age of 18 with a disability, or being over the age of 65. In addition, the individual’s income and resources must be below a set limit. In the case of immigrants, additional requirements related to their immigration status are added. Here is the complete list of requirements published on the official SSA website to access this program:

Have legal admission to reside permanently.

To be granted conditional entry.

Be on parole in the United States.

Be admitted as a refugee.

Be under legal asylum.

Be an alien whose removal is being withheld.

Be a Cuban or Haitian entrant.

Admission as an Amerasian, Afghan Special Immigrant, or Iraqi immigrant.

Be admitted as a person with an Afghan or Ukrainian temporary humanitarian stay permit.

Requirements for non-citizen immigrants

Unlike U.S. citizens, foreign nationals without citizenship are eligible for SSI, but only if they meet the following specific conditions that the Social Security Administration reinstated for them:

Living lawfully in the United States since August 22, 1996, and being blind or developing a disability.

Receiving SSI benefits since August 22, 1996 and living in the U.S. lawfully.

Be a veteran or active duty member of the U.S. Armed Forces or a spouse or dependent of a veteran or active duty member of the Armed Forces.

Be a non-citizen member of a federally recognized Indian tribe.

Be a victim of severe human trafficking.

Seven-year limit: another complexity of this benefit.

One of the most significant restrictions for non-citizen aliens receiving SSI is the seven-year limit. Once this period is exceeded, benefits are suspended, even if the person continues to meet the above requirements. This is a measure that generated strong criticism, as many immigrants are forced to leave the program just when they need it the most.

This controversial measure is justified under the idea that Supplemental Security Income is a program designed primarily for U.S. citizens. However, many argue that such a restriction is unfair and hurts people who contribute to the national economy and who are in a vulnerable situation. Despite these criticisms, the authorities did not take action and the seven-year limit will remain in place until further notice.