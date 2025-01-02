2024 was quite a turbulent year for the United States and Google searches reflect that. Elections, natural disasters, celebrity deaths and the occasional sporting event made up the top 10 most searched topics. However, the election process is what caught Americans’ attention the most this year.

This is due to the fact that this year’s elections were more important than the previous ones due to several factors that boosted the interest of society. The rumors about Joe Biden and his subsequent decision to withdraw from the elections, the presentation of Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate and the controversies surrounding Donald Trump, are some of the reasons that turned the election activity into the No. 1 Google search rank of 2024, according to Google Trend.

Elections: leader among Google’s top searches in 2024

The names of this year’s election protagonists also appear among the top 10. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are among the top five Google searches in the United States in 2024. The political figures did not go unnoticed and gave a lot to talk about this year.

Donald Trump: controversies, assassination attempts and his use of social networks

For example, in the case of Donald Trump, the interest of society was based on his political acts, his controversial statements and public appearances. His electoral campaign had great presence in social networks and marked a before and after in the use of these platforms in the electoral process.

In addition to this, there was an assassination attempt against him during one of his events. Recall that in July, the current president of the United States was shot at a couple during a rally in Pennsylvania. The shooter and a bystander were killed, and two bystanders were seriously injured.

This scenario put Donald Trump on the world stage, and his subsequent photo raising his fist in a defiant manner went viral on social networks. It therefore comes as no surprise that the president-elect in the November election is one of those leading Google searches in 2024.

Kamala Harris: an election campaign with media support

The case of Kamala Harris had to do with her media campaign. From the beginning, her candidacy was full of striking issues for society, such as, for example, the unexpected replacement for Joe Biden. The Democrat firmly imposed herself on Donald Trump’s undisputed leadership and shook the Republican, who was expanding his figure without any opposition.

The name of the current vice-president began to gain more and more importance and finally, the support of actors and singers ended up giving her the relevance that made her one of the top searches on Google in 2024. Let’s remember that she had the support of performers from the Marvel franchise, great artists such as Taylor Swift or even Madonna, among others.

Other events relevant to society

Not everything was political this year. Therefore, we will take a brief look at the other major Google searches during 2024. In this list we find: