Vehicle lovers abound all over the world, and in this case, Juan Estrada, a well-known youtuber, didn’t want to be left behind to look for the key piece he was missing in his collection. Although at first it seemed to be just another offer posted by an ordinary seller who wanted to get rid of a piece of junk abandoned in his garage, what Juan found left him more than surprised. Through a posting made by an 87-year-old woman, a 1987 Chevy Caprice had been put up for sale. What really caught the eye was the age of the car and the fact that it was a two-door model, which indicated to potential buyers that it was a very special piece. However, not even the most ambitious could have imagined coming across the relic that Juan Estrada got.

The best cared for and most valuable Chevy Caprice on the market.

According to the seller’s testimony, this 1987 Chevy Caprice had originally belonged to her mother, who, upon her death in 1995, left it to her as an inheritance. As the woman was not used to driving it and had no big plans to use it, she only used it to visit her children, which explains its enviable condition compared to other vehicles of the same model. For Juan Estrada, the surprises did not end there. Upon inspecting the car, he noticed a purity rarely seen in a Caprice of this type. Interested buyers soon followed, and with good reason.

In John’s own words, this 1987 Chevy Caprice stands in stark contrast to its production peers, which usually end up in warehouses or junkyards as parts for spare parts. This case is a total exception due to the excellent care and impeccable condition it is in. According to the seller, the car has not been used excessively and has only 90,493 kilometers traveled (56,000 miles). This equates to an average of 1,500 miles per year, making the vehicle a true heirloom. General Motors released only 3,110 units of this model in 1987. The Chevy Caprice featured a 140-horsepower 4.3-liter V6 engine, 10 more horsepower than the previous year’s 1986 model. Every detail makes the condition in which John found this car even more special.

Surprising details

After the purchase, car collectors have been impressed by the details of every part of the vehicle. For example, its bumper, the exhaust, the battery, the rear seats, the characteristic ashtrays of the period, the chrome plating, the doors and the paint. Everything seems to be perfectly preserved. Anyone would think that the car was transported by a time machine 37 years into the future. Another striking aspect is the level of cleanliness of the vehicle. According to the last owner, it was last washed and waxed three years ago, and even so, it is in impeccable condition.

The only negative point is that it does not have a stereo, but in the trunk were found two spare wheels and a roll of toilet paper whose age is unknown. Juan Estrada is more than satisfied with this acquisition, which is now part of his collection and has become one of the most envied pieces among motor fanatics.