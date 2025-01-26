The appearance of electric cars and different alternatives to vehicles that aim to revolutionize the motor industry always sound like the best option to replace old technologies. But this could change with what has happened recently in the United States with Tesla, the company that gave so much to talk about with its surprising and groundbreaking models. Following an event that attracted a lot of attention and which was dealt with by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the NHTSA, more than 200,000 vehicles have been recalled due to an unusual fault that endangers the people driving them.

Beware of the recall of these Tesla vehicles

Like any invention in history, the electric car also has its faults and this is the case, for example, with several Tesla models that have suffered an electrical mishap that puts owners at risk. Although the call to recall them has already been made official, there are many drivers who are still unaware of the possibility of having a car with problems that will cause more than one headache. This affects a total of 239,000 vehicles of three specific models from Elon Musk‘s company, which was detected on December 16, 2024. Although the investigation reached an immediate conclusion, the case is ongoing and there are still more than 2 million cars in the crosshairs, trying to prevent them from suffering accidents due to the detected electrical failure.

So far, 887 people have requested to activate their Tesla warranty to receive a refund and the company itself has decided to withdraw thousands of cars that may be affected from sale. The cars involved in the recall by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( NHTSA ) are the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X, the most modern in the range. In detail, the error lies in the vehicle’s software and a fault in the compatibility of the computer board with the rear camera. In many cases, this causes short circuits that can be fatal if you are driving when it happens.

The steps to follow if you are one of those affected

If you are one of the people who has recently purchased one of these Tesla vehicles, you can choose to ask for compensation or, in any case, update your car’s software to avoid the risk of an accident while driving. The warranty will cover this and Americans have a way of looking after their health, as well as the company maintaining customer loyalty. This makes it clear that, despite the accelerated advances in technology and in the motor world, there are always failures like the ones that have happened with Tesla in recent months, but that a withdrawal from the market would not mean the definitive goodbye of the company.

What does seem to be a worrying pattern in the motor world has to do with the multiple updates that have been required in Tesla and its various vehicle models for safe driving. On the contrary, no major physical faults have been detected that require mechanical repairs outside the electrical system, a point in favor compared to traditional fossil fuel cars.

