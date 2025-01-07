As the years go by, the possibilities of joining Social Security with the thousands of benefits that are granted are more present than ever. That’s why it’s important to know in detail what benefits are involved, and thus get your hands on the money that is allocated according to your role in society. This is manifested in terms of the accumulated credits for the amounts you have made in the years worked, and if you have paid the required taxes to exceed the threshold that allows you to access the aid. Within this, there is also another help that few knew about and that you can have in case you follow the conditions that we will detail below.

SSA: the help that few people knew about

This is a benefit called SSDI, Social Security Disability Insurance, which is granted throughout the United States to people who have had to be absent from work due to a disability that has seriously affected them during their working life. But it is not only necessary to have a work-related condition, it is also necessary to have worked at least five years in the last ten years. This is why it is called the “five-year rule”. This makes it clear that you must have sufficient credits to qualify for the Social Security rebate.

In addition, it is important to verify that the disability standards set by the SSA are met, that the income of the person seeking SSDI does not exceed $1,550 per month. However, in the case of blind people, the limit rises to $2,590 per month. After meeting these requirements, you will be among those eligible to apply for the hitherto unknown assistance. Through the official Social Security website, you will be able to apply for this benefit and be part of it starting in 2025 if you really meet the requirements.

How to apply for SSDI

If you are interested in requesting information or applying for SSDI as a disabled person, you should keep in mind that the SSA will provide you with the first payment six months after verifying that your application meets the requirements. In addition, the amount of money you will receive month-to-month will depend on how long you have worked and how much Social Security taxes you have paid and had deducted from your paycheck over the years. Also, for more information, you can access the site dedicated to other SSA benefits, where you can see what plans will be available for your disabled citizen profile. If you want to do everything in person, you can go to the nearest Social Security office in your city and ask for detailed information.

If you want to know this and other news about economy, you can check our section dedicated to Social Security and other state procedures.