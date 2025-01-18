The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced through an official statement that Metalway Cappuccino bars have been recalled. In this notice, published on December 27th, they inform that this was a voluntary recall by the manufacturer Gardners Candies. These bars were distributed in a large part of the country and the drastic decision had to do with undeclared ingredients on the packaging.

Lack of information on the labels

Through the official statement, the FDA affirmed that the product did indeed contain nuts. But the bad thing was not this, but that the product was distributed in packages that did not disclose the presence of this ingredient. Consumers’ ignorance of this situation can be deadly serious, especially for those who suffer from allergies to these foods.

The FDA notes that Metalway Cappuccino bars have begun to be recalled from hundreds of retailers nationwide. To identify them, the company disclosed that the product comes in a 1.25-ounce packaged presentation with lot mark No. 082725. In addition, the expiration date is August 27, 2025.

A product that compromises the health of allergy sufferers

Gardners Candies further notes that people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to nuts “are at risk of suffering a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products”. For this reason, they ask people to be vigilant and check if they have purchased this product in any store in the last few weeks.

According to data provided by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, 0.5% to 1% of the U.S. population suffers from nut allergy. In this regard, the manufacturer urged consumers to discard or return the product to the store where it was purchased. In this way, they will also be eligible for a refund.

For further information or any other questions, Gardners Candies has opened a direct line of communication. Anyone wishing to speak to the company should call 1-800-242-2639. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Other Contaminated Products

It should be noted that Gardners Candies bars are not the only food that the FDA recalled this week. There are several other products that were also recalled. Some were recalled for contamination, while others were recalled for undeclared products.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) warned about three products. Among them are potato chips, granola bars and cucumbers, distributed in retail chains across the country.

According to Newsweek, one of the products that were stopped from being marketed are Lay’s Classic Party Size potato chips, after it was detected that they contained milk without being declared on the label. The company indicated that consumption of this product could pose a risk to allergy sufferers. Multiple lots were recalled and the company recommended returning the product to stores for a refund.

On the other hand, the MadeGood brand also had to recall its granola bars after identifying metallic fragments in some batches of the product. This is a contamination that occurred on the production line and represents a serious risk of injury when the food is ingested.

Another affected product is SunFed cucumbers, contaminated with Salmonella. This bacterium can cause serious infections, especially in older adults, children and people with weakened immune systems. As a preventive measure, the company recommended that the product be urgently discarded or returned to the points of sale.