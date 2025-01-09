Climate change and lack of rain have led to an overheating of the world causing a water crisis that affects all levels. However, there is another drought that adds to these concerns, which Elon Musk has spoken about on multiple occasions. And now, the entrepreneur owner of Tesla made a new warning about this scenario, setting off alarms around the world.

Elon Musk’s dire warning about the coming drought

During the closing of the Bosch Connected World conference, an event that brings together leading entrepreneurs, developers, companies and experts in the field of technological innovation, a question and answer session was held on the world’s energy problems. In this framework, Elon Musk answered some questions and had the opportunity to send a warning about the coming global drought, which can be seen in this link.

The entrepreneur launched a disturbing warning about a problem related to electricity that will begin to affect the world from 2025. According to Tesla’s CEO, it will not be possible to generate enough energy to run all the chips, especially those associated with Artificial Intelligence developments.

The importance of electricity for the world

The electricity drought indicated by Elon Musk leaves a rather complicated scenario worldwide. Currently, this type of energy is the most essential, as the world is not conceivable without it. To give you just an idea, try turning down the switch in your house at night and perform your daily tasks, you will see that it is very difficult. That would happen in the world if this shortage materializes.

In fact, all forms of sustainable energy that are sought in the world, such as photovoltaic, wind, among many others, aim to generate electricity. This will make it possible to carry out all kinds of processes linked to industries, commerce and many other important productive sectors.

The issue of electricity generation has become more acute in recent years. This is due to the rise of data centers associated with Artificial Intelligence and the increase in complexity, which makes its demand much higher. For this reason, experts have started a debate on the measures to be taken.

This electricity drought will affect the future of those electronic components of new generation, which require more energy. In view of this, Elon Musk decided to give an important warning to mankind: if demand continues at the current rate of growth, in one or two years the production of electricity worldwide will be put in check.

An additional problem linked to this shortage

Electricity shortages are not the only problem the world will face in the coming years. Recently, it became known that one of the limitations for the calculation and training of artificial intelligence was related to the lack of manufacturing of sufficient neural chips. However, for the next few years, Elon Musk predicts that the shortage will be related to power transformers and voltage reducers.

In conclusion, Elon Musk makes clear his concern about this electricity drought, which threatens the energy future of all mankind. He also warns that the shortage will not only be of water. For the time being, a possible solution has been found by Google, Microsoft and Amazon, who are betting on nuclear energy. This was reflected in a recent agreement signed between these large companies together with nuclear power plant developers for the creation of this controversial energy source.

