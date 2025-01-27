The start of Donald Trump’s second term in office has brought many unknowns with regard to the future of the administration and his administration seems ready to tackle problems immediately. For this reason, the tycoon and well-known businessman Elon Musk has decided to reveal details of his first big promise as the new president’s right-hand man. Although the direct relationship between Elon and Trump came as a surprise, the owner of SpaceX and Tesla seems convinced that he can take the future of the United States a step further with unprecedented specificity for the future of humanity as a whole.

American expectations in the face of Elon Musk’s promise

In the midst of a heated and controversial celebration, Elon Musk backed up the words of President Donald Trump a few minutes earlier in the now-popular inauguration speech. And he did so with a few surprising words about the space future of the United States with respect to the upcoming expedition to Mars, where they will seek to plant the national flag for the first time. But it seems that the plan has a preliminary phase that is gradually being detailed as the days go by. While the promise to set foot on the planet Mars is still standing, many have also been surprised to hear of Trump’s intentions to continue with territorial expansion, but above all with regard to the extraplanetary.

In this order, the executive director of SpaceX, Elon Musk, seems to give his full support to, in addition to directing the Department of Gubermanental Efficiency (DOGE), fulfilling the promise to visit Mars as soon as possible. With this, Starship seems to have a great advantage over the other competitors in the space race to be the ones chosen to reach Mars in the coming years. In the words of the entrepreneur himself, this will be a new era for the United States and he wants citizens to keep up the enthusiasm to encourage the required technological progress.

What’s coming and more conclusions from Elon Musk

In the first instance, as part of this great promise from Elon Musk, in partnership with the Trump administration, the intention is to send an unmanned spacecraft on a test mission to the red planet to analyze the possibilities of landing people, that is, astronauts. The time limit for this mission will be two years, so they must hurry and use the best of SpaceX to continue with their eye-catching tests, with launches that capture worldwide attention whenever they can. For its part, the deadline for taking a crew and planting the US flag on Mars is 4 years. In this way, the promise will be fulfilled and many hope to achieve what has been agreed.

Furthermore, as part of what is to come, not postulated as a promise, but dropping hints about the future objectives of the US administration, Musk has stated that he expects “safe cities, safe borders and sensible spending”. This goes hand in hand with his important role in DOGE, the new department that arouses curiosity for the novel.

