The dollar, the world’s most widely used currency for transactions and savings, is preparing for a major redesign. The Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP), in coordination with the United States Federal Reserve and the Secret Service, confirmed that the USD 20 and USD 100 bills will have new security features and a renewed design. This measure seeks to stay ahead of the increasingly sophisticated counterfeiting methods. Below, we tell you everything you need to know about these changes: what the new bills will be like, what is the issuance schedule and what will happen to the old bills already in circulation.

What motivated the redesign of the USD 20 and USD 100 bills?

The main reason behind this update lies in the need to raise the security standards of the US currency. Both the USD 20 and the USD 100 bills are two of the most widely used denominations worldwide; one for its convenience in everyday expenses of a certain magnitude and the other for being the preferred one for those who choose to save in cash.

According to data collected by the Advanced Counterfeit Deterrence Steering Committee (ACD), counterfeiters have become more sophisticated over the years. For this reason, the BEP has invested more than a decade in research and development to integrate new security technologies that make it more difficult to copy or reproduce these banknotes.

These measures are based on the previous experience of previous redesigns and include, among other improvements, highly complex inks, specific watermarks and security filaments visible under certain lights. The objective, according to BEP spokespersons, is to minimize the possibility of counterfeit bills in circulation and to strengthen public confidence in the U.S. dollar.

What will the new USD 20 and USD 100 bills look like?

Although not all visual details have been disclosed so as not to give away information that could be used by counterfeiters, it has been confirmed that the bills will feature redesigned watermarks:

Will incorporate redesigned watermarks : They will help verify authenticity against the light.

: They will help verify authenticity against the light. Will have renewed security filaments : These are threads embedded in the paper with specific reactions to ultraviolet light.

: These are threads embedded in the paper with specific reactions to ultraviolet light. Will integrate color-changing inks: One of the most recognizable elements of the last generation of dollar bills, which will now be further improved.

In addition, the aesthetic design is expected to show slight changes in the central portrait and in some of the patriotic symbols, always preserving the essence that has distinguished the U.S. currency for decades.

When the new bills will enter into circulation

The Federal Reserve’s issuance plan contemplates a staggered schedule for the introduction of the redesigned bills. According to official information:

USD 10 : It is expected to be the first new banknote to see the light of day, with a production schedule to begin in 2026 .

: It is expected to be the first new banknote to see the light of day, with a production schedule to begin in . USD 50 : It will reach the market in 2028 , according to preliminary announcements.

: It will reach the market in , according to preliminary announcements. USD 20 : Will begin circulation in 2030 , by which time most banknote counting and dispensing machines will be ready to validate its security features.

: Will begin circulation in , by which time most banknote counting and dispensing machines will be ready to validate its security features. USD 100: Will be introduced in 2034, thus completing this process of modernization of the high denomination banknote family.

This schedule responds to the need to adapt more than 10 million machines around the world -in banks, ATMs, currency exchanges and shops- to ensure that the new bills will be accepted without inconvenience.

What to do with the old bills I already have

One of the most worrying issues for the population is the fate of the current banknotes in circulation. In this regard, the Federal Reserve has been clear:

There is no immediate paperwork to be done: The bills currently in use will remain valid and legal tender. They will remain in circulation until they are gradually replaced by the new versions. There is no announced deadline for discontinuing the use of the current designs. In case of doubts about authenticity, the recommendation is to consult the official BEP guides and US Currency, where the security features of each denomination are described in detail.

In fact, it is the tradition of the U.S. government to maintain the validity of its banknotes for decades, without forcing the population to compulsorily exchange them. Therefore, those who have savings in USD 20 or USD 100 can continue to use or store them as normal.

How will this affect the global economy and savers?

For many citizens, especially in countries where the dollar is used as a safe haven of value, the introduction of new banknotes raises concerns about the impact on the exchange rate or acceptance of the “old bill”. However, experts point out that there is no reason for a devaluation of the previous versions, since they will remain legal tender and will continue to be recognized by the world financial system.

In the medium term, the implementation of higher security standards translates into greater confidence in the dollar, reinforcing its role as a financial asset at international level. For regular users and savers, the recommendation is to keep informed through official channels and, as far as possible, verify the authenticity of banknotes in each relevant transaction.

Once you have finished with this article, you can continue reading other news about economy to be informed about the latest publications of this digital newspaper.