The boom of coins and the collecting that revolves around them is gaining followers every day. However, what many do not know is that, no matter how much we decide to take care of them in the best way, looking for them to shine like never before or to look like new, we can easily spoil them if we use an inadequate technique. Below, we will explain the details you need to know to apply the best homemade trick that will prevent you from losing the value of your most precious coin. Anyone can carry out this procedure at home, but you must pay close attention not to skip any detail, as they are the most important ones.

Clean your coins with this technique

Nobody wants to ruin a valuable treasure, such as a coin worth thousands of euros, or some pieces with a great sentimental value. That is why it is useful to have a secret to clean coins in the best possible way, without scratching them or leaving them with impurities. Undoubtedly, this will also influence whether the piece of metal retains or loses its value in the market. To protect them properly, coins should be handled with surgical gloves. This will prevent friction from wearing the piece and the natural fats in our hands from being transferred to the metal.

In addition, it is essential to handle coins correctly and store them properly to keep them in perfect condition. Using plastic and paper to separate one coin from another is an effective solution to protect them for a long time. However, it is important to check them from time to time to make sure they have not acquired moisture or are not exposed to direct sunlight. Although many coins are of good quality, sunlight can damage their surface, something we want to avoid at all costs in such a valuable collection.

The trick to cleaning coins

The most important step in cleaning coins properly is the mixture you will use to wet them. You will need to combine soap and warm water in a container. Gently place the coin in the solution and, with your hands protected by gloves, carefully clean its surface to remove the dirt. Subsequently, reinforce the washing by using warmer water. To dry the coin, simply leave it in the open air. It is crucial not to rub it with a cloth or other similar material, as this could damage the surface.

Although this technique works for most coins, if the dirt persists on the surface, you can use a soft bristle brush instead of cleaning directly with your hands. This will allow for a more precise cleaning, especially on coins that have accumulated dirt over the years. Another useful tip is to use acetone to speed up the complete drying of the piece. This product can also help remove stains and prevent corrosion, keeping the coin in the best possible condition.