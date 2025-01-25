From May 7, 2025, new identification regulations for domestic flights will come into effect. Passengers will now be required to have an identification document that meets Real ID requirements. And while the date is already set, there could be an extension to 2027. It is important to be prepared for this change confirmed by the US Department of Homeland Security.

Which documents will be accepted for domestic flights?

From that date, only certain documents will be accepted for boarding domestic flights. The authorities confirmed that they will request the following documentation:

Real ID: driver’s license or state identification card with advanced security measures.

Driver’s license: available in some states and aligned with federal standards.

Military ID: accepted as identification.

Passport: will continue to be valid for both domestic and international flights.

Green Card: will also be valid for permanent residents in the country.

These new regulations seek to strengthen security at airports. For this reason, it is recommended that you obtain one of these documents if you do not already have them to avoid setbacks when boarding planes.

Process for obtaining Real ID

The Real ID will be considered mandatory for passengers at airport checkpoints and will be used to verify the traveler’s identity. The DMV offices in each state establish the necessary documents to apply for it, although in general, these documents are required:

Proof of identity (valid driver’s license, passport, or birth certificate).

Proof of Social Security number or ineligibility.

Proof of date of birth.

Proof of US citizenship, legal permanent residence or temporary legal status in the United States.

Provide two recent proofs of address (utility bill, bank statements, among others).

Important recommendations and prices of the procedure

Considering that the deadline is very close, the authorities recommend starting the process in advance. This will allow access to this documentation as soon as possible, in order to carry out all the procedures in which the Real ID will be requested, such as flights or entry to federal buildings.

As for the price, we should mention that there are no additional costs for obtaining this update beyond the standard fees for issuing or renewing driver’s licenses. In the case of enhanced identification in New York, there is an additional charge of $30, in addition to the regular fees.

Those who do not have a Real ID after May 7 will not be able to board domestic flights or enter federal buildings. The latter includes military bases and some government establishments. However, they will be able to use a US passport and other approved identification documents for these purposes.

It should be made clear that Real ID requirements do not affect the right to drive or the validity of state IDs for other purposes. Examples include identity verification at work, access to government services or the purchase of alcohol and tobacco. If you have any questions, the DHS has set up a website that allows you to access a space specifically dedicated to frequently asked questions about this system and answer all your questions.

Differences between Real ID and the enhanced license

Identification cards compatible with the Real ID program are distinguished by containing a logo of a star, located in the upper right corner. And while citizens can use this or an enhanced ID, there are certain aspects that make the difference. Furthermore, while both comply with federal requirements for travel and entry to federal facilities, the enhanced ID will also allow passport-free travel across land and sea borders from Canada, Mexico and some Caribbean countries.

