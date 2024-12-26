Costco is in full expansion mode and has now announced new stores that will be located across the country. They will open in early 2025. With these locations, the well-known membership store chain will surpass 900 locations worldwide.

Two of the new stores will be in Texas and California, the state where Costco opened its 897th store in Pleasanton. That opening was a big deal, and people even camped out to be among the first to get in. It also set a new sales record, believed to be the highest for an opening day for a store in the United States, topping $2.9 million. This was confirmed by CEO Ron Vachris himself on a call with investment analysts in early December.

List of new Costco openings: see if there is a new store near you

Costco recently announced the opening of six new stores in March 2025. Here are the locations and expected opening dates for the brand’s new retail locations:

Brentwood, Calif.

Genesee County, Michigan.

Highlands, California.

Prosper, Texas.

Sharon, Massachusetts.

Weatherford, Texas.

The new Costco stores in Prosper, Texas and Weatherford, Texas are scheduled to open on March 14 and 15, 2025, respectively. The Sharon, Massachusetts store will open on March 1. The Brentwood and Highland, California, and Genesee County, Michigan, stores do not yet have opening dates, but are expected to open later that month.

This list represents the confirmed stores that Costco will open in the United States in early 2015. However, the company plans to open many more. By August next year, the brand plans to open 29 new retail locations. Of those, 26 will be completely new stores and three will be relocations. Ten of the new stores will be outside the U.S.

In the first quarter of the company’s fiscal year 2025, a three-month period ending November 24, the company opened seven new buildings. Of those, four are outside the U.S. and one was a relocation of a previous store.

What does a Costco membership cost?

Costco raised its membership prices for the first time in September 2017. In addition, an annual Gold Star membership in the U.S. and Canada went up to $65, while executive memberships increased from $120 to $130. The maximum 2% annual award associated with the Executive Membership increased from $1,000 to $2,150.

Membership fee revenue increased 7.6% in the first quarter of the company’s fiscal year 2025. This represents $1.17 billion, up from $1.08 billion a year earlier, the executive said. Costco also has 77.4 million paid memberships, and nearly half (47%) are executive memberships.

The company this year began installing scanners at its retail locations, requiring members to scan their membership cards to enter its stores. This new technology allows Costco to better control and ensure that only registered members can access its various locations.

In another official announcement from the store, they confirmed that they will stop selling books in most of their stores around the world after the holiday shopping season. Therefore, it is recommended to take advantage of these weeks to purchase this type of products in Costco chains before this measure is implemented.