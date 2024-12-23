Chrysler has announced the recall of more than 2,000 Jeep Renegade 2021-2023 vehicles due to defective reverse lights. This was confirmed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In view of this situation, the company will inspect and replace these parts on the vans, free of charge.

It is possible that the incorrect bumper reverse light assembly may have been installed. Dealers will be responsible for analyzing the situation of each vehicle with this fault and, if needed, will make the corresponding corrections free of charge.

Chrysler is expected to begin sending letters soon announcing the recall of 2,135 Jeep Renegade 2021-2023 vehicles. The stipulated date to start with the notice process is January 30, 2025. Until that, the company shared a customer service hotline: 1-800-853-1403. The FCA number for this recall is D7B.

How to inquire about this issue

If you want to consult the complete list of recalled Chrysler vehicles, or you want to check if your car is part of this corporate action, you should log on to the official NHTSA website. You can also visit the company’s offices to answer your questions in person. If you are in Delaware, here is a list of dealers near you:

Preston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Wilmington, 3807 Kirkwood Highway, Miltown. Phone: 302-998-2271.

Carman Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge, 196 S. Dupont Highway, near New Castle. Phone 302-323-1666.

Ig Burton Newark Dodge Jeep Ram, 244 E. Cleveland Ave., Newark. Phone 302-286-9024.

Prestor Chrysler Dodge Dodge Jeep Ram of Dover, 640 S. Governors Ave. Governors Ave., Dover. Phone: 302-734-5708.

Ig Burton of Smyrna. Phone: 302-734-5708.

Ig Burton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT, 605 Bay Road, Milford. Phone: 302-424-3041.

Lakeshore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 22586 Sussex Highway, Seaford. Phone: 302-316-0921.

Floyd A Megee Motor Co. 515 N. Bedford St., Georgetown. Bedford St., Georgetown. Phone: 302-856-0064.

Preston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 28380 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro. Phone 302-934-8282.

Bad experiences with the Pacifica model

What happened with the Jeep Renegade is not the first problem for Chrysler, which announced a recall of its Pacifica model in July of this year. In this case, it concerns cars manufactured from 2019 to 2021 that registered a malfunction in their batteries. This represented a situation of extreme danger for the owner, as there was a risk of fire. Therefore, it decided to remove 3,606 units of this vehicle with hybrid propulsion system.

The most alarming aspect of this scenario is that the battery fire could be generated even when the car is not running. Therefore, the company recommended at that time not to charge the vehicle and to park it in clear and remote outdoor areas until the damage is repaired.

Chrysler’s solution was to recall all vehicles of these models. In addition, it reached an agreement with the company’s dealers to update the battery control software and perform inspections to determine if the batteries need to be replaced. If it is reported that they do need to be replaced, this procedure is carried out at no cost to the car owner.

The notification to report this problem began to be sent by mail on September 6. This was stipulated in the agreement signed between NHTSA and the company. In addition, it left its customer service hotline. Those who want to inquire about the process should call 800-853-1403. The FCA US LLC number for this recall is 72B.