NHTSA has issued a recall of Chrysler Pacifica model years 2019 to 2021 vehicles due to a fire hazard. This is a malfunction related to battery malfunction and could cause serious injury to drivers. The information provided by the same company and by the governmental entity, through the campaign 24V538000, specifies that this problem affects 3,606 units.

Vehicles with hybrid propulsion system are blacklisted by Chrysler, which decided to recall them from the market due to this defect in their power system. This decision was made based on the danger posed by this defect, which can cause fires even when the vehicle is parked or turned off.

What should I do if I have a Chrysler Pacifica with these characteristics?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urges owners of Chrysler Pacifica models 2019 to 2021 not to load the vehicle to avoid potential problems. In addition, it recommends parking it in clear outdoor areas away from homes until an expert fixes the vehicle’s problem.

The government entity and the brand reached an agreement for the company’s dealers to update the battery control software and carry out intensive inspections to verify if the batteries need to be replaced. In case the report indicates that a replacement is needed, it will be the company that will be in charge of the procedure, so there will be no cost for the vehicle owner.

Notifications and agreement to solve this problem

Notifications to owners of Crysler Pacifica models 2019 to 2021 for the recall of this vehicle began to be sent on September 6, 2024. This is a date stipulated by NHTSA to begin the process. However, a customer service hotline was also available to owners: 1-800-853-1403. The FCA US LLC number for this recall is 72B.

Of course, for any difficulties with the agreed solution, owners of affected cars can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hotline: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153). You can also check the official NHTSA website.

Causes of the malfunction

According to the detailed report prepared by the agency, the action is an extension of a previous recall. The same was done under number 22V-077, issued on February 6, 2022. In that case, the reason was a reported fire that occurred in April 2024 and was reported to NHTSA in an automobile that had been repaired under the initial measure.

The analysis of this new failure that determined the fire led to increase the scope of the recall of the Chrysler Pacifica. The agency determined that the fire was caused by a broken anode tab in one of the battery cells. In addition, they reported a second factor that has not yet been fully identified.

From the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration they explained that the defect in the batteries, along with the one that could not be identified, can cause an internal short circuit within the pack. This is what causes a fire in the vehicle, even if it is parked or turned off.

Other affected models

It should be noted that Chrysler Pacifica is not the only model showing problems. Recently, the NHTSA has issued a recall notice for more than 2,000 Jeep Renegades due to defective reverse lights. These are models manufactured between 2021 and 2023, which will be serviced and fixed by the company free of charge. In this case, the FCA number for this recall is D7B.

Notifications for notice of this Chrysler recall will begin on January 30, 2025. However, the company has provided hotlines for inquiries. For questions or more information, please call 1-800-853-1403.