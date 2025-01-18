The FDA, the U.S . Food and Drug Administration, has reported an immediate recall of a certain cheddar cheese that is commonly found in the meals of U.S. citizens. As a warning to avoid possible contagion of a dangerous disease, the order to end the distribution of certain possibly contaminated products has been confirmed and here we will detail what it is about. From this, consumers should be alert if they are residents of one of the four states affected by this brand that let pass a dangerous bacterium that can be in contact with the youngest and become a serious problem.

Attention with this contaminated cheddar cheese

Based on several recommendations and analysis of samples of certain products of this brand of cheddar cheese, it has been determined that, as a warning, the distribution in the market will be stopped for those with a specific date on their label and are of the Abbey Speciality Foods brand of Fairfield. However, the only affected 5.2-ounce Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb, 5.2-ounce Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive that are in the Massachusetts, Maine, Ohio or Colorado markets may be in circulation. This data is available to customers because of the work done by the FDA.

It is also important to consider that the potential disease that may be circulating in these cheddar cheese products is Listera monocytogenes, a bacterium that could be present in products whose UPC code expiration date states June 2, 2025. The same supplier, Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese LTD, has sent an official report to ask buyers not to consume the product and, as a precaution, to remove from their refrigerators those foods that may be contaminated. Undoubtedly, it is a warning to follow, since it accompanies what frequently happens after the FDA’s action to take care of the American citizen.

What to do if we buy contaminated cheddar cheese

In case you are one of the unfortunate buyers of these cheddar cheeses, the first thing you should do is not to ingest these pieces to avoid stomach upsets and possible illnesses coming from Listera monocytogenes. After this, as part of the measures that have been taken by state institutions, you should throw away the product and contact the supplier, i.e. Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese LTD or Abbey Specialty Foods. The telephone numbers of the latter company are available on their website, as well as their opening hours and their contact e-mails as an alternative means of communication. They will have a specific action if you are one of those who have purchased the affected product and have requested a recall.

Listeria monocytogenes can have fatal consequences for the youngest, whether children or adolescents, so it is very important to alert parents about the danger of consuming this cheddar cheese food, which has serious consequences. The main symptoms after the consumption of this cheese or the contagion of Listeria monocytogenes are high fever, nausea, abdominal pain or diarrhea.

